Huddersfield Town will be making the short trip – less than 30 miles – to Bury's Gigg Lane on Sunday, July 16 for their second pre-season friendly (kick-off 3pm).

The League One side, managed by former Terriers boss Lee Clark , narrowly avoided League One relegation last season and will line up with a number of former Town players among their ranks.

Jermaine Beckford, Joe Skarz, Joe Murphy and Antony Kay are all expected to feature but James Vaughan will be missing after sealing a move to SkyBet Championship side Sunderland AFC.

Ben Abbiss looks at how to get to the ground, where to drink and other costs ahead of the pre-season friendly in our handy away day guide below.

Stadium address

Gigg Lane, Bury, BL9 9HR

Where do away fans drink?

The Swan and Cemetery welcomes away fans and is a five minute walk from the stadium, boasting a decent range of ales and a restaurant area

On Manchester Road the Staff of Life is an even closer option - it too is friendly to away fans while supporters can also grab a drink inside Gigg Lane at £3.50 a pint.

What's the nearest train station?

Bury Metrolink is a 15-20 minute walk from Gigg Lane. Trains from Huddersfield take about an hour and a half and change at Manchester Piccadilly.

What is parking like for fans?

Not great -the club car park is only open to players, staff and members.

The club advises parking on one of the residential streets surrounding the ground but be aware some of these operate private parking schemes and wardens do patrol the area.

How much does a pie, a cup of tea and a programme cost?

A programme at Gigg Lane costs £3 while a pie is £2.40 and a cup of tea is £1.20. Lager, bitter and cider are available in the ground as well, all priced at £3.50.