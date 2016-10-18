Busy schedule suits Huddersfield Town star Christopher Schindler

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town’ s record £1.8m signing Christopher Schindler is loving the busy schedule of Championship football.

The summer signing from 1860 Munich is used to playing 34 league games a season in Germany but David Wagner’s third-placed side have a 46-match schedule.

And game number 13 at Preston North End on Wednesday follows hot on the heels of Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

“You don’t have much time to dwell on the previous game, good or bad,” said the ever-present centre-back.

“Immediately you must focus on the next challenge, and for us, that is Preston.

“It’s a busier schedule than I have had before, but I am enjoying it.”

Schindler, 26, admitted a first home loss of the campaign against Wednesday, who won it through Fernando Forestieri’s 67th-minute penalty, was disappointing but he insisted: “I think over most of the game we performed quite well.

“We were better in the first half because we got some scoring opportunities. In the second half, it was more difficult for us.

“Sheffield Wednesday went deeper and let us have more possession. We made a lot more passes than them, but not in dangerous areas.

“To be fair, they played a smart game, and they got the better of us.

“But we see every week that we can compete with anyone in this division - I think they are one of the best teams in the league and we can learn from the match.

“In some games we have had a bit of luck and had the benefit of an important moment. This time, Sheffield Wednesday got it with the penalty.”

Munich-born Schindler added: “We need to keep working hard.

“The Preston match provides us with a big opportunity.”

The game, to be played at Deepdale on Wednesday with a 7.45pm kick-off will be refereed by Lancashire’s Jeremy Simpson.

The last of his 12 previous games this season was Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City on Friday.