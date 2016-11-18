Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley head into Saturday’s home clash with Winterton Rangers buoyant after a 5-1 win at Eccleshill United.

Jordan Coduri, Ashley Flynn, Kieran Ryan, Alex Slack and Matt Jackson scored as the Huddersfield side went sixth in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division.

It was goalless at the break in Bradford.

Winterton are eighth and without a win in three games in all competitions.

The Scunthorpe side have conceded 20 goals in that spell.

Emley are unbeaten in five league matches and have won four of them.

Coduri and brothers Tom and Joe Brennan are suspended.