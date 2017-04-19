Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City may have appointed Harry Redknapp as their new manager, but can he pull off another miracle as ex-Town boss Lee Clark did three season's ago?

The majority of Blues supporters will remember the miracle final day escape from SkyBet Championship relegation as Clark's side needed to go to Bolton Wanderers and win and hope Doncaster Rovers lost at Leicester City.

Birmingham eventually stayed up on goal difference as Doncaster lost 1-0 to the Foxes which meant a draw would be good enough for the Midlands outfit.

However it wasn't looking good at one point, with Bolton leading 2-0 before Nikola Zigic and a 93rd minute equaliser from Paul Caddis sent the Birmingham bench and their fans into meltdown.

The new Birmingham boss Redknapp may need a similar great escape this season with the side currently sitting three points and two places above Blackburn Rovers in the final relegation place.

The last three fixtures for the Blues are not easy though - the first being a trip to local rivals Aston Villa before facing David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side at St Andrews.

And their final game of the campaign is a difficult trip to fellow relegation scrapping Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

If Redknapp wants to keep Birmingham afloat he'll have to at least win one of these three remaining games and hope that other teams drop points.

Could there be similar last day of the season scenes at Ashton Gate as to what we there was at the Macron Stadium three season's ago?