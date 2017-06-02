Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final victory over Reading FC sealed the conclusion of an odds-defying season for the club.

Written off ahead of the campaign by a number of experts and pundits as likely relegation candidates, David Wagner's men followed up a fifth place finish in the table with promotion to the Premier League via a Wembley win.

Yet despite Monday's heroics, bookmakers believe they are the side most likely to be relegated next season.

Given their relative inexperience in the top-flight, the club's first appearance for 45 years, it is understandable Town are favourites to make a swift return to the Championship with a number of bookmakers.

However, Ladbrokes News’ Dave Burin said: “Huddersfield upset the odds time and again this season, and we fancy they could beat the drop in the Premier League – and stun one or two of the league’s big guns in the process.”

Have a look below at all Ladbrokes latest Huddersfield Town Betting Specials on offer and for more information or to place one, visit Ladbrokes.com.

To beat any of last season’s top four in the 2017-18 Premier League - 4/7

To be relegated from the Premier League in 2017-18 – 4/6

To stay up in the 2017-18 Premier League - 11/10

Any Huddersfield player to score 10+ goals in the 2017-18 Premier League - 3/1

To finish in the Premier League top half in 2017-18 - 10/1

To win any major trophy in 2017-18 (PL, EFL Cup, FA Cup) - 25/1

To finish in the Premier League top six in 2017-18 - 100/1

To win the Premier League within next five seasons (by end of 2021-22) - 500/1

To finish in the Premier League top four in 2017-18 – 500/1

To win the Premier League in 2017-18 – 1500/1