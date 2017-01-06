Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head into action against Port Vale at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday aiming to win their first cup-tie since August 12, 2014.

And they made hard work of their victory at Chesterfield!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans brighten up a drab affair against Wigan Share this video Watch Next

It took a last-gasp goal by Jon Stead to level the League Cup first-round clash at 3-3.

Further goals by Nahki Wells, completing a hat trick, and Joe Lolley earned a 5-3 win for caretaker manager Mark Lillis, in charge after the resignation of Mark Robins.

As Town go into their home FA Cup third-round clash, fans will recall defeats by Reading at that stage of the competition in the last two seasons.

And in the League Cup, there have been losses to Nottingham Forest, Notts County and, this season, Shrewsbury Town.

Jonathan Hogg has particular reason to forget the two meetings with Reading.

The midfielder was red carded in each!

In 2014/15, Nick Blackman’s 69th-minute goal clinched a 1-0 win for the Royals over Chris Powell’s Town.

Hogg walked in the final minute after a second bookable offence.

It was a different boss but the same opposition for David Wagner’s first taste of the FA Cup at the John Smith’s Stadium last season.

Town led after 57 minutes through Jamie Paterson before Matej Vydra equalised when his curling shot was deflected in, and Hal Robson-Kanu scored to put Reading ahead.

But Harry Bunn was adjudged to have been fouled in the box in stoppage time, despite claims it was outside the area, and Wells scored from the spot.

That set up a replay at the Madejski Stadium and Town made a flying start, with goals by Paterson and

putting them two up inside the opening quarter of an hour.

But the game hinged on Hogg’s dismissal for a foul on Vydra in the 27th minute.

Lucas Piazon drilled home the resultant free-kick, and while Town remained in front at half-time, Vydra levelled just before the hour mark when he finished off a counter-attack.

The Czech Republic international scored two more from close range before Alex Fernandez’s late long-range fifth.

Town last win in the FA Cup was at Grimsby Town in the third round in 2013/14.

The Mariners twice led, through Ross Hannah and Craig Disley.

Oliver Norwood and Martin Paterson grabbed equalisers before an own goal by Aswad Thomas put Town through.

Charlton Athletic won 1-0 at the John Smith’s in round four.