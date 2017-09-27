Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be looking to end Tottenham Hotspur's second-longest away winning streak when Mauricio Pochettino's side visit the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs have claimed victory in their last six matches on the road, claiming 15 Premier League and three Champions League points in the process.

The run started in May with a 6-1 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, with a 7-1 win over Hull City bringing the 2016/17 season to an end for Spurs.

Victories away at Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham in the Premier League this season have stretched Tottenham's streak to five matches, and last night's 3-0 win over APOEL in Europe made it six triumphs in a row for Pochettino's man on the road.

Only a 10-match away winning streak in 1960 eclipses Tottenham's current run, with Bill Nicholson's Spurs going on to claim the league and FA Cup double in 1960/61.

That run was ended by a Yorkshire side, with Sheffield Wednesday beating the table-toppers 2-1 at Hillsborough.

Tottenham's last defeat away from home came at the London Stadium on May 5 when a Manuel Lanzini goal sealed the points for West Ham.

If Town are to end Spurs' impressive away form, they will have to do something which hasn't been done since 2012.

Spurs haven't lost to a newly-promoted side since Queens Park Rangers beat them at Loftus Road in April 2012, with the Lilywhites drawing just two matches of the 31 played against promoted teams in that timeframe.

But Tottenham have only won twice in 20 visits to Huddersfield, with the last coming in April 1954.

Let's hope the Huddersfield hoodoo continues for Spurs on Saturday.