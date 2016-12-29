Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading can take revenge over Fulham - and deny Huddersfield Town the chance to go third in the Championship - at the Madejski Stadium on Friday night.

Below top two Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United, the table is tight, with Reading a point ahead of Town, who are a point ahead of Leeds United.

The Whites visit Aston Villa tonight, when Rotherham United host Burton Albion in a battle of two second-tier survival seekers.

Reading versus Fulham is one of four Friday-night showdowns, and comes four weeks after the Londoners beat Jaap Stam’s side 5-0 at Craven Cottage.

Since then, the Royals have won three and lost once while Fulham have had two victories and two draws and are eighth.

Dutch boss Stam has been linked with the Swansea City vacancy while there have been question marks over the future of highly-rated Liam Kelly.

The Republic of Ireland Under 21 midfielder is out of contract in the summer and said to be a target of a number of rival clubs.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has hailed the impact of Stefan Johansen in recent months.

The Norwegian midfielder was signed from Celtic in August.

“He’s a great example to all the players,” said Jokanovic.

“His first games were very complicated for him. But he showed his ambition and desire and went from not being an important player at the beginning of the season to being our best player in the past month.

“Stefan is playing at a very high level and has shown that in recent games. We believe he can maintain then level and get even better.”

Elsewhere on Friday, Brighton chase a fifth straight win at home to Cardiff City.

Tuesday’s 3-0 home win over QPR put Chris Hughton’s men two points clear of Newcastle, who host Town’s Boxing Day victims Nottingham Forest,

The Magpies aim to bounce back from a 1-0 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Ipswich Town take on Bristol City at Portman Road.

Town’s 12.30 meeting with Blackburn Rovers is the first of six Saturday games in the Championship.

At 3.00, it’s Barnsley versus Birmingham City, Derby County versus Wigan Athletic, Preston North End versus Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves versus QPR.

Then at 5.30, Brentford host Norwich City.