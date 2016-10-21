Can the real Huddersfield Town step forward against Derby County?

Huddersfield Town have to come out fighting when they face Derby County on Saturday.

Two defeats on the bounce have been a boot in the proverbials after the pleasure of going into the international break as Championship leaders.

But Town remain fourth in the table, having won eight games out of 13, surely a situation everyone would have taken before the season started.

David Wagner has never suggested his side are the finished article, and has always tried to keep feet on the ground.

Town weren’t world beaters when they led the way but neither are they in freefall because of those two defeats.

Wagner’s side have had the rub of the green in some matches this season, but they aren’t where they are because of luck.

It’s down to having decent players who are fit, hard-working, enthusiastic, well organised, well coached and have a certain and distinct way of playing.

But they fell well below the level required at Preston North End.

It was a different kind of defeat from that at home to Sheffield Wednesday, who needed a penalty to clinch the three points.

Town, who place so much emphasis on out-pressing the opposition, got a taste of their own medicine at Deepdale.

Too many players were off the pace, and it’s crucial more of a cutting edge is found in the final third.

While Town have scored 15 times in their 13 league games, leaders Newcastle United have notched 27 and second-placed Norwich City 26.

And of course the more goals you score, the more likely you are to win games.

Improvement is also needed at set-pieces, both defending them and utilising them.

Some fans have suggested a particularly demanding schedule which has involved two trips back to Australia already this season has taken its toll on international midfielder Aaron Mooy.

He has been a big part of Town’s success, but should he have started against Wednesday and Preston? Nobody will ever get every decision right in any walk of life.

The key is to get more right than wrong, and so far this season, Wagner has done that.

Hopefully he will make the decisions which lead to a win over Derby.