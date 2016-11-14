Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town find themselves third in the Championship table with 29 points after 16 matches this campaign.

At the same point in 2011/12, Town had won the same amount of fixtures but were five points better off in League One - having still not lost a match - with only Charlton above them in the table.

The biggest difference between the two Town sides is the amount of goals they have mustered by this point.

This season Town have been hard to break down and have claimed most of their nine wins by a single goal margin.

Flash back four years and it's a very different story, with Lee Clark's Town side claiming 4-0 away victories over Exeter City and Brentford and 3-0 wins over Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield United.

In fact, this season Town have scored exactly half the amount of goals they had by this point in 2011/12 - notching just 17.

But who scored all those goals for Town four years ago? A certain Scot may stand out, but who else chipped in?

Test your knowledge of Town's 2011/12 goalscorers with our quiz below.