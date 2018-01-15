Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans were worried by their team’s performance in the defeat by West Ham United.

Mistakes compounded a general lack of urgency and cohesion was the general feeling as the Hammers went home with three points and a favourable 4-1 scoreline.

Jesse, from Kirkburton, was in no doubt but is pinning hopes on nothing similar in future.

“Worst home performance since Fulham! Let’s hope this was the nadir of this season’s displays,” was the verdict.

Richard, from Kirkburton, said: “This was an afternoon to forget.

“This was worse than the first game against West Ham.

“If they play like that again I worry for the remainder of the season.

“Lolley scored a brilliant goal and Pritchard looked like a good player.

“Lossi needs to stop the silly passes as it spoils his excellence.

“Hogg never gave up trying but it’s such a shame that the rest of the team didn’t turn up.”

Tony, based in Salendine Nook, reckoned it was “a reality check for Town”.

He explained: “We are now coming into the business end of the season. The next game against Stoke will be very telling regarding if we stay up or if we are going down.”

Ernie, from Huddersfield, commented: “Very poor, too slow all over the pitch – should have started with the two new lads as we needed a spark.

“This result has been coming for the last few weeks. We look tired, short of ideas and need to change tactics sometimes.

“Attack from the off and get on the front foot!”

Roger, in Kirkburton, agreed.

“Painful to admit it and even more painful to watch, but that ranks as our worst performance under David Wagner,” he said.

“I think we will pull through, even though we face a really tough fixture list over the next three Premier matches.

“We defended way too high up the pitch and were done for pace in defence and lack of concentration for the first two goals.”

Geoff, of Fixby, called for some fresh ideas.

“A shocking performance, we were out-thought and out-played and definitely second best,” he said.

“We are far too slow moving forward and, in this respect, we urgently need some new ideas.

“The boss says this result will not define our season. I hope he is right because we cannot afford many more displays like this one.”