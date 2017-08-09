The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town find out their Carabao Cup opposition later this week.

Town have already got further in the renamed League Cup competition this year than they did last season, with promotion to the Premier League earning them a first round bye.

Last year the Terriers were beaten 2-1 at the first stage by Shrewsbury Town, but the first-round exit was quickly forgotten as Town embarked on their best league start ever under the stewardship of David Wagner.

With the dawn of a new season, Town find themselves back in the cup competition however - here are all the details you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the draw?

Thursday, August 10.

The draw should happen at around 10pm following Sunderland's first round tie against Bury.

Can I watch it?

Yes, you can. The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports News after the Sunderland match.

If you don't have Sky, we'll be following the draw live on the Examiner website.

When will the matches take place?

Town will play their second round match in the week commencing Monday, August 21.

Who can Town draw?

Town enter the competition along with 12 other Premier League teams.

The highest 25 ranked sides - including Town - will then be drawn against the 25 lowest ranked sides.

That means the Terriers cannot draw Leeds United even if the Whites beat Port Vale later tonight.

The top seven Premier League teams will then enter the Carabao Cup at the third round stage.