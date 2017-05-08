Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town faced an ex-manager on Sunday in Neil Warnock and he was pleased his former club have clinched a SkyBet Championship Play-Off place.

The ex-Town boss now manages Cardiff City with his Bluebirds side beating Town 3-0 at the weekend on the final day of the regular season.

And Warnock, who managed Town in the mid-90s and led the club to promotion himself, thinks Town's clash against Sheffield Wednesday will be a great game.

Warnock said: "I am glad they have got Sheffield Wednesday, that should be a really good game. I don't think a draw would be a bad result at the John Smith's, with the pressure of Hillsborough on Wednesday in the second leg.

"It'll be an intriguing game and I hope I can do the game for Sky, I suppose that's the only way I've got of getting into the ground without a police escort!"

"I don't want Wednesday going up because I'd miss that trip - I've got Sheffield United to go to next year which is great.

"Fulham for me are the best team in the Play-Offs, however they haven't got the best defence, so anything can happen this year.

"I think Town have done fantastic and I voted for David Wagner as second place behind Nigel Clough for my manager of the year.

"What Wagner has done here is unbelievable. I think sometimes expectations soar and he has been able to bring things back down to earth.

"It has been great for them to get into the Play-Offs, and to have that chance of promotion.

"We beat them comprehensively here, yet the fans stuck with them which is great.

“I'm glad I'm going to be sat on my deck chair watching the Play-Offs, I'll be envious of the other managers that are contesting them that's for sure."