Huddersfield Town take on Cardiff City this weekend as the Championship returns following the international break.

Town have had to wait to get back to winning ways with their last victory coming against Derby County almost a month ago.

Since then, Town were dismantled at Fulham before improving to pick up a point at home against Birmingham City in their last competitive match - on Bonfire Night.

Cardiff's last win came on the same day as Town's, with the Bluebirds beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 away from home.

The South Wales side have lost their two matches since then, with Newcastle and Wigan sealing one-goal wins over Neil Warnock's side.

Who would you pick in your Town team to keep Cardiff's losing streak going? Would you go all out at the Cardiff City Stadium?

Have your say with our team selector below.