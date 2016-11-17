Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to South Wales this weekend to take on Cardiff City and former boss Neil Warnock.

Neither side is in particularly good form, with their last wins coming on October 22, but Town will be hoping they can take all three points from the struggling Championship side.

Here is our handy away day guide for any fans heading to the Cardiff City Stadium this weekend.

What's the stadium address?

Cardiff City Stadium, Leckwith Road, Cardiff, CF11 8AZ.

How many fans are going?

The club have sold 568 tickets so far, but around 1,000 fans are expected to make the journey down to the Welsh capital.

Town have an away allocation of 1,300.

What's the nearest train station to the ground?

Grangetown Station is the closest station to the Cardiff City Stadium, which is a 10-15 minute walk from the ground.

There are regular trains from Cardiff Central to Grangetown and taxis from the station won't cost too much either.

It may best to get a train or a taxi to Grangetown station or the stadium itself is a good half hour out from the Town centre.

There are also regular buses from the town centre to the stadium.

What's the parking like for away fans?

There is limited parking at the Cardiff City Stadium, with most spaces designated to season ticket holders.

The remaining spaces are filled on a first come first served basis.

There are alternative car parks open around the stadium which usually cost around £5.

Where should away fans drink?

Well, you're spoilt for choice in terms of pubs.

The Town centre is full of pubs and bars to have a drink in before the match.

Walkabout is usually the designated away fan pub, with Sky Sports shown on a projector in the bar.

There are other pubs in the city centre which will allow away fans in, but they will decide on the day depending on how busy they are.

There are also many bars in the Cardiff Bay area, which is a short bus journey out from the city centre.

Where is there to eat?

There are plenty of restaurants to choose from in Cardiff as well.

Around the station there's a McDonald's if you fancy some fast food, with some more upmarket chain restaurants in the brewery quarter just off the High Street.

One gem close to the station is Zero Degrees - a micro-brewery opposite the Millennium Stadium which offers great food and beer at a decent price.

There's a large selection of restaurants in the Bay as well.

How much does a pie, a pint and a programme cost?

An official programme costs £3, with a pint at £3.90 and a pie at £3.40.

What happened last time?

Last time Town visited the Welsh capital they were beaten 2-0, with former Town man Anthony Pilkington grabbing the opener for the Bluebirds.

Joe mason netted the second 15 minutes from the end as Town remained in the relegation spots and Cardiff went up to second in the table.

Oh how times have changed.