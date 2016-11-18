The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town travel to Cardiff City on Saturday looking to build on an encouraging 1-1 draw against Birmingham City before the international break.

Town Head Coach David Wagner will be hoping his side can deliver an improved away showing after shipping 8 goals in their last two matches on the road (5-0 at Fulham and 3-1 to Preston North End).

But the omens and bookmakers are not favourable, the Bluebirds have not lost any of their last six meetings with Town and won both league games last season.

Ahead of the clash, Examiner Sports Writer's Blake Welton and Doug Thomson discuss the game, looking at all the key pre-match talking points.

Will Michael Hefele start ahead of Mark Hudson? Will Aaron Mooy be fit? And what are their score predictions?

Will Michael Hefele start ahead of Mark Hudson? Will Aaron Mooy be fit? And what are their score predictions?

For answers to this and more, watch the video above