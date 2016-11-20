Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town succumbed to a third successive away defeat as they lost 3-2 at Cardiff City yesterday afternoon.

After heavy defeats at Preston North End and Fulham, it was Town's inability to defend set-pieces which once again undone David Wagner's side.

Sean Morrison headed in a corner to open the scoring in the 15th minute before Junior Hoilett doubled the host's advantage two minutes later.

Tommy Smith then scored his first league goal for Town to make it 2-1 before Rickie restored Cardiff's two-goal advantage.

Youngster Philip Billing did set up a exciting finish with a superb volley from the edge of the box but it was too little too late for Town.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

