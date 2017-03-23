Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner celebrates his 500th day in charge of Huddersfield Town today.

The Town head coach has overseen a remarkable period in the Terriers' recent history, taking them from Championship strugglers to genuine automatic promotion contenders.

The 'Wagner Revolution' has captured the the imagination of Huddersfield and the journey the club has been on could culminate on May 7, with Town gunning for a spot in the top flight of English football for the first time since 1972.

The former Dortmund man has been at the centre of Town's transformation and here we wanted to salute the Championship manager of the season and thank him for the magnificent job he has done.

Take a look at our small celebration of Wagner's time at Town above.