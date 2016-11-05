Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

November 5, 1956 – the day football icon Bill Shankly took charge of Second Division Huddersfield Town.

Long before achieving legendary status with Liverpool FC, the former Scottish footballer was cutting his managerial teeth at Carlisle United, Grimsby Town and Workington before moving to West Yorkshire.

Initially taking the role as Town's reserve team coach, Shankly replaced Andy Beattie as manager with his three-year spell at the club also signalling the start of the careers of Denis Law and Ray Wilson.

Below lifelong Town fan and aspiring poet Jaleh Shoghi pays tribute the the great man on the 60th anniversary of the beginning of his spell at Leeds Road.

There’s a name that echoes with pride through northern towns

A Man who’s known as a legend all around

The name Bill Shankly will bring a smile to the face

When fans think about the history of their club with grace

A Scottish international who made football his life

Shankly played and managed each game with pride

One season at Carlisle gave him the perfect start

And when Preston showed an interest, he would depart.

It was at Preston where Shankly made his name

He’d shoot to honour, glory and fame.

An FA Cup winner, full of passion and grit

It didn’t take long for him to become a crowd favourite

He made is debut in December 1933

As a sprightly 20 year old against Hull City

He was never sent off nor had his name in the book

And when he retired the romance with the North end faithful was hooked

He played his career at Preston North End

And after becoming a legend into management he would ascend

He went back to the beginning and to Brunton Park

And it is here where Shankly’s management career would start.

42 wins in 98 games

Until he moved to Grimsby where he’d do much of the same

He had a strong start and it was clear to see

That Shanks had a talent, even at Grimsby

He had said it himself pound for pound and class for class

That Grimsby Town were the best team around – strong, wise, smart and fast

But the Grimsby dream wasn’t to last long

And within a year he was to become the manager of Workington

Back up at Workington, Shankly had a test,

But attacking the job with enthusiasm is what he did best

Crowds rose from six to 8000 with Shankly in charge

And 35 wins from 85 games, his name was becoming large

Shankly’s next role was at Huddersfield Town

Where he was in charge of some of the best youngsters around

But in 1956 Town had gone down and were in Division Two.

So Shankly took the reigns and saw the season through.

This was the year we’d hear a name that we had not heard before

But to hear it now is magic – it’s one Denis Law

Another came through who was to be an England great

Ray Wilson the name HTFC’s most capped England player to date!

Few can forget an incredible game that Town lost 7-6

After been 5-1 up against Charlton Athletic!

A high in Shankly’s career was a game against future employers Liverpool FC

A crushing score resulting in a 5-0 Town victory

With Town he had become a rousing success

And team’s started looking at one of the country’s best.

When Shankly left Huddersfield, he went to Liverpool for glory once more

In a role that would last from 1959-1974

He said the secret at Liverpool is that they were “Fittest in the land”

And at the end of the season at the top of the table, the reds would stand.

In ’65 Shankly was to win the FA CUP – something he claimed was his greatest day

It was Liverpool’s first in their history and in the memory of fans will stay

The glory days were coming, the reds were on the up

And in 1973 they were heroes in Europe when they won the UEFA cup!

Bill Shankly’s honour role was a joy to behold,

One of the greatest history stories, Liverpool FC has told.

As Shankly went into retirement he was awarded a deserved OBE

A career full of determination, success and glory.

In Shankly’s words “Football is a matter of life and death, just more important .”

And the world was in shock when his soul passed away – but to this day Shankly’s name is one the fans still chant.