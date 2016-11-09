Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A year ago today, David Wagner was officially unveiled as the new boss of Huddersfield Town, taking the reins from Chris Powell.

Relatively little was known about the Borussia Dortmund reserve team coach before the appointment but the German Head Coach has since gone on to make a big impact on West Yorkshire.

As part of a week-long series of articles celebrating the first anniversary of the David Wagner's appointment at the John Smith's Stadium, lifelong Town fan and aspiring poet Jaleh Shoghi pays tribute in poetic form below.

David Wagner – A year with Town

A year to the day on November 5

A new man walked under the arches at The John Smith’s

He’d come from Dortmund and had a masterplan

With an attitude described as “yes I can”

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be a dream start,

But although we lost against Wednesday, the players played with heart

Town dominated games and a win was to come soon

A 2-0 victory against Birmingham at St Andrews

Not long after Christmas, Town showed their revival under the new man

A 5-0 victory against Charlton and cheers from all four stands.

Town continued to dominated games and it showed when we won

The performance of the season was a 4-1 win against Leeds – the scorers were Matmour, Wells, Hudson and Bunn

The rest of the campaign was to fly by with a flash

And by the start of the season Wagner had been busy bringing new players in to join the town pack

A pre season tour of Sweden in the middle of the wilderness

Brought the team closer and they’ll work hard for success

The season started on a bright sunny day

Brentford were defeated and Town were on their way

Wagner had created a powerful force

With players becoming favourites with the crowd of course.

With every win came a beaming smile

We have the best manager in the league by a country mile.

The league had noticed and after the first 5 games

He’d been named manager of the month and everyone knew his name

The wins kept coming and Town sit near the top of the table

And there’s the thinking of promotion which Town would be more than able

Wagner’s first year has brought us Town fans much joy

And we are enjoying the plan that he has deployed

His passion is amazing, and this shows when we score

The one against Derby is one we all adore.

The Town faithful know the truth and we sing it a lot

David Wagner – He’s better than Klopp