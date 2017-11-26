Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV pundits saw few chinks in Manchester City’s armour ahead of their clash with Huddersfield Town.

Former Manchester City defender Andy Hinchcliffe said: “City have been relentless, they’re a team that dominate possession, they’ve got star players in all areas, when they get two up they don’t just nullify a game, they try score three, four, five, so they’re always dangerous.

They have the potential to give goals away but they can give two away and score three or four.

(Image: A rainbow is seen over the John Smith's Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium)

“They might get caught out if Huddersfield play on the counter-attack so they’ve got to be switched on.

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew said: “The one weakness is perhaps is Man City going down to 10 men.

“On a day like this, that’s the sort of break Huddersfield are going to need.”

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Town striker Laurent Depoitre could make life difficult for the City defence. He added: He’s an old-fashioned striker, he can hold the ball well, he’s good in the air and for that you need to give him crosses. He’s not that fast but he’s very sound on the ball.”