Brighton & Hove could go top of the SkyBet Championship table with victory over Birmingham City at the Amex Stadium tonight.

A win for the seagulls would extend their nine-point gap on the chasing pack to move another step closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Reading FC leapfrogged play-off rivals Leeds United after their 1-0 home win against the Whites on Saturday and can consolidate fourth place by beating Blackburn Rovers, winless in their last five, at the Madejski Stadium.

Meanwhile, Garry Monk's Leeds face a tough test at Brentford as they aim to bounce back and at least maintain their six-point gap over seventh-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls, who have won only one of their last seven, will expect three points from their trip to already-relegated derby rivals Rotherham United, while Fulham FC, who knocked Wednesday out of the final play-off place at the weekend, take on Derby County at Pride Park.

The Rams secured their first win under new manager Gary Rowett last Friday with a 1-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Preston North End, six points adrift of the play-off places after drawing three of their last four games, will look to close the gap on the top six with a home win against Bristol City, whose weekend defeat at Brentford has left them one point above the drop zone.

Steve Bruce's Aston Villa are bidding for their seventh league win in eight in their home game against QPR, while victory for Barnsley at home against mid-table rivals Cardiff City could lift them back into the top half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will chase a fifth straight league win at home against Nottingham Forest, who have drawn their last two under new boss Mark Warburton, and second-bottom Wigan Athletic hope to halt a run of three straight defeats against Ipswich at Portman Road.

SkyBet Championship Fixtures for Tuesday, April 4 (7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Aston Villa vs Queens Park Rangers

Barnsley vs Cardiff City

Brentford vs Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Birmingham City

Derby County vs Fulham FC

Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic

Preston North End vs Bristol City

Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers (8pm)