Huddersfield Town had their best transfer window for several years in the summer, bringing the likes of Rajiv Van La Parra, Christopher Schindler and Chris Lowe to West Yorkshire.

Town's permanent transfers have worked a treat, but David Wagner has also brought in loan players of an exceptionally high calibre.

Aaron Mooy has dominated in almost every game he has played in a blue and white shirt, with Elias Kachunga firing well in his first season in English football.

WATCH: Town players celebrate win over Derby County with the fans (courtesy of Sammy Johnson)

Kasey Palmer and Danny Ward have also performed well for Town with the Liverpool stopper establishing himself as Town's number one.

Here we take a look at the Championship loanees and put together what we think is the best XI from this year's loan players - (we're using a 3-4-3 formation).

GK - Danny Ward

Hands down the best loan goalkeeper in the league and quickly establishing himself as one of the best gloveman in the Championship.

Ward made one mistake away at Brighton but has been a rock for Town at the back, saving two points for Wagner's side against Wolves with an incredible save.

Statistically, the on-loan Liverpool keeper has conceded less goals than the other two loaned keepers to be given a starting berth - Adam Bogdan of Wigan and Ben Amos at Cardiff.

An easy decision to kick us off.

CB - Tomas Kalas

Kalas has not featured for Fulham since September 17, so you may be wondering why we've included the Chelsea loanee.

Well, Fulham were unbeaten with Kalas in their back four, but since his injury the Cottagers have lost four of the seven matches they have played.

The defender can play as a right-back or down the middle and he saved two points for Fulham with a goal-line clearance in their first match against Newcastle United.

An 89% passing accuracy also helps his cause.

CB - Alex Baptiste

The Middlesbrough centre-half joined Preston North End on loan over the summer and has established himself in their formidable defence.

Preston have conceded 17 goals in the league so far this year, with a 5-0 defeat to Brentford the only blip in their defensive form in the Championship.

Preston were beaten 6-0 by Newcastle in the EFL Cup earlier this week, but Baptiste did not feature in that match and - as Town fans will know - the Lilywhites' defence is usually sturdier.

Baptiste has also netted three times this year - most notably against Town and the winner against Norwich.

CB - Pontus Jansson

Okay, stick with me here Town fans.

With the centre-back crisis Leeds were suffering at the start of the season it would have been easy for Jansson to crumble under the pressure.

The on loan Torino defender didn't and has helped to steady the Elland Road ship, with only seven defences tighter than Leeds'.

He couldn't stop Aaron Mooy though.

RM - Helder Costa

One of Wolves' Portuguese contingent, Costa looks to be one of the best loan signings of the transfer window.

His pace and direct running has been Wolves' main asset going forward this year, with the midfielder picking up three goals in all competitions for the Midlands side.

Costa has also been playing in a Wolves side that has so far failed to click, and his performances have stood out above the others.

He needs to learn to pass more often however.

CM - Aaron Mooy

Arguably the best midfielder in the league this year, Aaron Mooy walks into this side.

Mooy has led Huddersfield Town to their best league start ever and has made more passes than any other player in the process.

The Australian is the jewel in David Wagner's quality team and it is easy to see why Manchester City were interested in the midfielder.

He can do it all while jet lagged, too.

CM - Joao Teixeira

This was the hardest position to call and we've gone for Teixeira over Kasey Palmer.

Palmer has shown glimpses of pure class this year, but he has not had a massive amount of game-time so far.

Wagner has said he sees Palmer and Jack Payne as interchangeable, whereas Wolves have relied on Teixeira more this season - with the Portuguese player being handed 11 starts to Palmer's six.

Both have two goals to their names, but we've opted for Teixeira because of the integral role he plays in the Wolves side.

LM - Christian Atsu

Another Chelsea loanee, Atsu has impressed with Newcastle in recent weeks.

Despite not being handed many starts by Benitez at the start of his loan spell, Atsu has now been given his chance and is grabbing it with two hands.

Atsu has scored once and has hit the woodwork three times for the Toon this year and the Ghanaian will be hoping to add to his tally and help Newcastle to promotion.

His pace will cause countless problems for Championship defences this season.

ST - Tammy Abraham

Abraham is probably the most effective loan signing of the season.

With 11 goals in 18 appearances, the Chelsea youngster - (how many of them are there?!) - has established himself as one of the most potent strikers in the division.

Only Dwight Gayle has scored more league goals this season, and the Newcastle forward has arguably the best service in the Championship to feed off.

Abraham is the second name on the team-sheet behind Mooy.

ST - Elias Kachunga

An astute signing by Wagner, Elias Kachunga has already proved himself more than capable in the Championship.

With four goals in the league and one in the EFL Cup, the German can score in English football and his work-rate is second to none.

The unselfish runs he makes on the pitch typifies the head coach's style of football and has gained Kachunga many fans from Huddersfield and beyond.

Well worth his place in this side.

ST - Adam Armstrong

Last but by no means least is Barnsley striker Adam Armstrong who is on loan from Newcastle.

It was a surprising move when Benitez allowed Armstrong to join a Championship rival for the season, but it later came out that the Spaniard would only have let the striker join one of the three teams promoted from League One.

With three goals in eight games, Armstrong is already proving his worth in the Barnsley side and will undoubtedly notch more over the course of the season.

He also scored the Championship goal of the month for September with a glorious turn and finish.