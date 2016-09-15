Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

When do Championship managers usually get the chop?

  • By ,

When can we expect the axe to fall?

Leeds United manager Garry Monk

Huddersfield Town are in a comfortable situation at the moment - top of the Championship with a well-loved manager at the helm.

David Wagner's gegenpressing style of football has brought plaudits from Town supporters and football fans alike and it could well be driving them towards a playoff berth .

Some of their division rivals are not so lucky however, with Leeds United's Garry Monk hot favourite for the sack - and the beginning of Autumn is the most turbulent time of the year for Championship managers.

More of the division’s bosses have either been shown the door or stepped down in September and October than in any other two month period over the last five seasons.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate the win over Leeds at Elland Road

Town celebrate at Leeds
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

As many as 21 Championship managers were either sacked, left by mutual consent or resigned across the last five Septembers and Octobers.

And those figures don’t include managers who transferred between clubs or came to the end of interim contracts.

Only the December-January period saw anywhere near as many departures in those manners (20).

The Championship has seen almost twice as many managers either lose or step down from their jobs as the Premier League - 80 as opposed to 44, with over a third of those Championship changes (29) coming from just five clubs - Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Watford, Charlton and Blackburn.

When do managers get the sack?

Huddersfield Town latest

Leeds v Huddersfield: 5 Things We Learnt Town Fans on West Yorkshire derby win Huddersfield Town hungry for success Leeds v Huddersfield: Fan Gallery
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Championship transfer rumours: Liverpool flop Mario Balotelli to join promotion hopefuls?

It's not Newcastle United or Aston Villa...

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Twitter
    Leeds United keeper 'likes' story about Garry Monk's imminent sacking on Twitter
  2. Kasey Palmer
    Kasey Palmer can be hit at Huddersfield Town, says David Wagner
  3. Football News
    Championship transfer rumours: Former Town boss praises Newcastle United signing
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town offering QPR tickets for just £5
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Examiner looking for passionate Town supporters for new fan initiative

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent