When do Championship managers usually get the chop?

Huddersfield Town are in a comfortable situation at the moment - top of the Championship with a well-loved manager at the helm.

David Wagner's gegenpressing style of football has brought plaudits from Town supporters and football fans alike and it could well be driving them towards a playoff berth .

Some of their division rivals are not so lucky however, with Leeds United's Garry Monk hot favourite for the sack - and the beginning of Autumn is the most turbulent time of the year for Championship managers.

More of the division’s bosses have either been shown the door or stepped down in September and October than in any other two month period over the last five seasons.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate the win over Leeds at Elland Road

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

As many as 21 Championship managers were either sacked, left by mutual consent or resigned across the last five Septembers and Octobers.

And those figures don’t include managers who transferred between clubs or came to the end of interim contracts.

Only the December-January period saw anywhere near as many departures in those manners (20).

The Championship has seen almost twice as many managers either lose or step down from their jobs as the Premier League - 80 as opposed to 44, with over a third of those Championship changes (29) coming from just five clubs - Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Watford, Charlton and Blackburn.