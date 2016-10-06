Championship Monthly award nominations announced - but not a Huddersfield Town name in sight

David Wagner may have won August's SkyBet Championship Manager of the Month award but the Head Coach has been overlooked for September's accolade.

Despite guiding Huddersfield Town to their best ever start to a league season with eight wins and a draw from their first 11 games - but two away losses could be pointed out as the reason why the German will not be retaining the award this time out.

Reading FC manager Jaap Stam, who's side inflicted one of those defeats, has been included alongside Newcastle United's Rafa Benitez, Norwich City's Alex Neil and Carlos Carvalhal of Sheffield Wednesday.

LOOK: Huddersfield Town Squad Training at PPG Canalside, 20.09.16

Town still proudly sit at the top of the Championship by the same two point margin the side had at the end of August, with a number of sterling player performances throughout the month.

However, no Town player has been included in the four-player shortlist with the nominees being Bristol City's Tammy Abraham, Brighton & Hove Albion's Shane Duffy, Scott Hogan of Brentford and Norwich City's Jacob Murphy.

Below is a run-down of the Manager and Player of the Month nominees with their achievements for September.

Manager Shortlist

Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner greets Jaap Stam.

Rafael Benitez (Newcastle United)



The Spaniard has got the Toon Army adjusted to Championship life with aplomb, notching 13 goals in five games with the highlights of the month including a 6-0 win at QPR and a 4-3 comeback victory over Norwich.



Carlos Carvalhal (Sheffield Wednesday)



Overcoming Play-Off Final disappointment, the Owls boss has recorded four wins out of five including thrilling comeback home victories over Wigan, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.



Alex Neil (Norwich City)



The Scots emphasis on attack has seen the Canaries score at least two goals in every September game, winning four out of five to move into the automatic promotion places.



Jaap Stam (Reading)



The Dutchman's focus on a possession-based game may not have won the Reading faithful over just yet, but it brought 10 points from five games in September - including a 1-0 win at home to Town.

Player Shortlist

Scott Hogan has been in scintillating form for Brentford FC during the month of September.

Tammy Abraham (Bristol City)

Quick on the turn and a breath of fresh air in the Championship, the 19-year-old popped up with another four goals in five September games.



Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion)



Overcoming a horrific month at Blackburn Rovers in August, Duffy has helped the Seagulls to four clean sheets in five games since his switch to the South Coast.



Scott Hogan (Brentford)



The 24-year-old forward has been on fire in September - scoring six goals in five games, including a hat-trick against Preston North End.



Jacob Murphy (Norwich City)



The 21-year-old is an inventive livewire who has contributed to four goals in five September games for Alex Neil's men.

Winners of both the Manager and Player of the Month Awards will be announced on Friday.