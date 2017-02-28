Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are right in the play-off mix this season, with Town, Newcastle United and Brighton all vying for an automatic promotion spot.

Town sit four points above Leeds United and five behind Newcastle, but have the chance at a top two spot with the Magpies having to play several promotion rivals in the run-in.

The Huddersfield Examiner is giving you the chance to predict the outcomes of the remaining fixtures of each of the Championship’s current top

three sides.

Simply click whether you think each match will be a home win, an away win or a draw and our gadget will work out who will finish in the top two.

We’re not recording the score though, so goal difference won’t count if you predict team drawing level on points.

Let us know where you have David Wagner's side finishing by tweeting us at @ExaminerHTAFC or commenting on our Facebook page .