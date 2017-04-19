Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Easter weekend threw up a number of surprising SkyBet Championship results as the race for promotion heads towards the final furlong.

Huddersfield Town's draw away to Derby County meant Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top flight of English football for the first time in 34 years.

The 1-1 result at Pride Park meant David Wagner' s side dropped down to fourth in the table as Reading beat basement bottom side Rotherham United at the Madejski Stadium.

There were also two shock defeats for Newcastle United and Leeds United – losing to Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

The defeat for Leeds saw Garry Monk's side drop out of the Play-Offs due to both Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham FC recording victories.

Each promotion-chasing side now have just three games to guarantee their top six berth, apart from Town who have a game in hand on their rivals – away to Wolves next Tuesday, April 25.

But their Play-Off fate could be sealed before then should they dispatch fellow promotion hopefuls Fulham at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Will Wagner's men hold their nerve? Use our predictor below to guess the outcomes of the remaining fixtures of each of the Championship’s current top seven sides.

Simply click whether you think each match will be a home win, an away win or a draw and our gadget will work out who will finish where.

We’re not recording the score though, so goal difference won’t count if you predict team drawing level on points.

Let us know where you have Huddersfield Town finishing by tweeting us at @ExaminerHTAFC or commenting on our Facebook page