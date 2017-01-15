Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Second-half strikes from Sheffield Wednesday's Ross Wallace and Fernando Forestieri were enough to sink Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough yesterday afternoon.

Town dominated the early exchanges and could have gone ahead two minutes in but Nahki Wells headed a back post Tommy Smith cross straight into the arms of Owls keeper Kieren Westwood.

A sensational goal from Ross Wallace gave the hosts the lead before Jack Payne was sent off for Town for challenge on Sam Hutchinson.

With a man advantage Fernando Forestieri sealed the win, finishing from close range following a quick counter-attack in stoppage time.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Sheffield Wednesday/Fernando Forestieri Hoodoo continues

Yesterday's defeat not only signalled the end of Huddersfield Town's seven game unbeaten run but was also the fourth straight win for the Owls over Town.

David Wagner has never managed to get the better of the South Yorkshire neighbours while Forestieri has now netted eight in eight outings against Town.

There are a few sides that always seem to get the better of Town, Brighton & Hove Albion for one, but defeats to local rivals always feel more frustrating.

2. Another striker is needed

How many times has it been said? Once again Huddersfield Town's lack of cutting edge proved their downfall yesterday afternoon.

Dominating the first-half, they were unable to make their possession count and once Ross Wallace rifled home Town never looked like having enough to respond.

Watching Leeds United beat Derby County on Friday night through a solitary goal from targetman Chris Wood it was abundantly clear that sort of forward is the final piece of the jigsaw for David Wagner's squad.

3. Defenders upfront – never again please

Once again David Wagner was reduced to throwing both Michael Hefele and Mark Hudson upfront as Town chased an equaliser – the latter coming on for substitute Dean Whitehead.

No wonder the veteran midfielder trudged straight down the tunnel unhappy – substituting a substitute is never a good experience but continually making defenders makeshift forwards is beyond embarrassing now.

The ploy has worked once more by luck than judgement and yesterday's decision seems even more odd when there was a forward alternative on the bench in Harry Bunn.

4. Championship referees are dire

Two controversial goals and a disputed sending-off, not for the first time this season Huddersfield Town were at the harsh end of refereeing decisions.

Last month the Examiner began a 'Rate the Ref' initiative whereby after each game the officials performance could be rated out of 10.

So far the highest average is for Durham's Geoff Eltringham (Brentford and Port Vale) at a modest 6.9 while yesterday's Graham Scott, who also officiated the corresponding fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, has only mustered an average of 4.05.

This is only worse than Tony Harrington (3.3 Wigan Athletic at home) and Keith Stroud (2.3 Bristol City at home).

Surely questions have to be raised as to why referees at the level directly below the Premier League are so poor as well as why they are able to officiate corresponding home and away encounters?

5. The squad is stretched

Ahead of the Sheffield Wednesday encounter, David Wagner tried to hide his disappointment that both Jonathan Hogg and Rajiv van La Parra hadn't recovered in time to face the Owls.

And with Town also having a fitness worry over Kasey Palmer which saw the on-loan player miss the trip to Hillsborough, the squad was already looking stretched even before Jack Payne's three-match ban for his sending-off.

Without reinforcements in the coming few weeks it could be a long hard second-half to this SkyBet Championship season.