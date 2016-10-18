Which Championship rivals will Huddersfield Town fans be cheering on tonight?

Alex Neil's Norwich City have taken 18 points from their last seven Championship games

Huddersfield Town fans will be hoping for success for Fulham, Barnsley and Wolves tonight.

Should leaders Norwich City fail to win at Fulham and second-placed Newcastle not pick up three points at Barnsley, David Wagner’s third-placed side would go back to the top of the Championship with victory at Preston North End tomorrow.

If Brighton and Hove Albion beat Wolves at the Amex Stadium, Town will head to Deepdale in fourth place.

That’s because Chris Hughton’s side, who trail Town by three points, already have a better goal difference (plus seven as opposed to five).

Town are on the same 25 points mark as Newcastle and one behind Norwich.

Alex Neil’s Norwich are the division’s in-form team, having taken 18 points from their last seven games.

Fulham haven’t won at home since beating Newcastle in the opening match of the season.

Town head to Craven Cottage a week on Saturday, October 29.