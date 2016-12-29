Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham are the opposing sides who have impressed him most in the Championship so far this season.

But at the halfway stage, Huddersfield Town’s head coach says the sheer competitiveness of the second tier means no team can be taken lightly.

Brighton went top of the table by beating QPR 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

They were the first side to inflict defeat on fourth-placed Town with a 1-0 success on the South coast back in September.

Meanwhile Wagner suffered his heaviest loss as Town boss when Fulham won 5-0 at Craven Cottage in October.

Such a one-sided scoreline is unusual for Town, who have won 13 and drawn three of their 23 games to date.

“Our results show how difficult this division is,” said Wagner, whose side host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday (12.30).

“You see how tight the table is after half the matches, just as our own games have been tight.

“Eighteen of them have been decided by only one goal, all of our wins and five of our defeats.

“I think we deserve to be where we are and deserve every single point.

“As we said before kicking a ball this season, let’s have no limit.

“We will carry on game by game, just focus on our next opponent, which is Blackburn at home,”