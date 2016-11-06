Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions with a stunning comeback against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Robbie Brady's first-half header for the Canaries was cancelled out by Pontus Jansson before Chris Wood put the Whites ahead.

Norwich substitute Kyle Lafferty looked to have rescued a point late on only for Ronaldo Vieira to score a dramatic injury-time winner.

Another side in a rich vein of form is Newcastle United, who recorded their seventh successive league win as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 at St James' Park.

The Magpies sit top of the SkyBet Championship, three points ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion who beat Bristol City 2-0 at Ashton Gate in the evening's late kick-off.

Steve Sidwell scored a stunning opener in the 13th minute with Jamie Murphy doubling the Seagulls' advantage seven minutes later.

Meanwhile, Warren Joyce endured a torrid start to life as Wigan boss, his new side conceding two goals to Reading in the first five minutes at the DW Stadium.

Garath McCleary's quickfire double and Yann Kermorgant's second-half penalty enough to seal a comfortable 3-0 win for the Royals.

Yet the honeymoon period continues for Steve Bruce at Aston Villa, the Villans remaining unbeaten since the the 55-year-old took charge – his side coming from behind to beat Blackburn 2-1 at Villa Park.

That's in stark contrast to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's QPR's tenure which came to an abrupt end despite seeing his side salvage a draw away to Nottingham Forest.

Substitute Idrissa Sylla equaliser was not enough to save the manager his job at Loftus Road – Hasselbaink winning only 14 of his 47 matches during his time in charge of the Hoops.

In the lunchtime kick-off, two goals from Tom Ince helped Derby beat managerless Wolves 3-2 at Molineux to make it three wins from five matches since Steve McClaren returned to the club.

Friday's live TV clash saw Fulham follow-up their impressive 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town last weekend with another fine performance – this time away to West London neighbours Brentford FC.

Sone Aluko and Tom Cairney on target to give the Cottagers local bragging rights against a woeful Bees side.

Goals from Tom Lawrence and Luke Chambers, either side of Gary Hooper's equaliser, gave Ipswich a surprise 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday while Preston were 3-1 winners at struggling Rotherham United.

First-half headers from Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson did the damage and although Richard Wood's header gave the Millers hope, Marnick Vermijl sealed victory in the 81st minute.

Elsewhere, Burton Albion and Barnsley shared a goalless draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

Full Championship Results (Friday-Saturday, November 4-5)

Brentford FC 0-2 Fulham FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Derby County

Aston Villa 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Burton Albion 0-0 Barnsley

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City

Newcastle United 2-1 Cardiff City

Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Rotherham United 1-3 Preston North End

Sheffied Wednesday 1-2 Ipswich Town

Wigan Athletic 0-3 Reading FC

Bristol City 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion