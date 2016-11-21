Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United recorded their eighth win in a row as they beat Leeds United 2-0 at an emotionally charged Elland Road yesterday afternoon.

The clubs marked next Sunday's fifth anniversary of Gary Speed's death with applause in the 11th minute, the former midfielder having played for both sides during an illustrious career.

The game itself saw the Magpies control the majority of proceedings with forward Dwight Gayle sealing the victory with an impressive brace.

Newcastle extend their lead at the top of the SkyBet Championship to five points after Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a draw at home to Aston Villa on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Ian Holloway began his second spell as QPR manager with a 2-1 victory to pile more pressure on Norwich City counterpart Alex O'Neil.

Holloway's men made a dream start when Norwich had Martin Olsson sent off in the second minute for handball, although Tjaronn Chery missed the resulting penalty.

However, the Hoops were soon on their way to victory with two goals in seven minutes thanks to Conor Washington and Sebastian Polter before Steven Naismith grabbed a 78th-minute consolation for the Canaries.

With Town losing in South Wales, Reading move up to third after a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Burton.

It was a frenetic first half at Ewood Park where Blackburn Rovers recovered from conceding after just 33 seconds to beat Brentford 3-2, with all the goals coming in the opening 45 minutes.

Elsewhere, Tom Ince had two penalties saved by Lee Camp but still managed to score twice, either side of a Darren Bent goal, as Derby beat rock-bottom Rotherham 3-0.

There was plenty of late drama between Birmingham City and Bristol City - Che Adams grabbing an 81st-minute winner for the Blues before Jonathan Spector was sent off for a tackle late on.

Scott Malone also grabbed a late goal for Fulham FC to grab a share of the spoils after Fernando Foriestieri had put Sheffield Wedneday ahead.

In the Saturday evening game, Britt Assombalonga scored twice as Nottingham Forest kept their first clean sheet of the season in a well-deserved 2-0 win at Ipswich.

Preston and Wolves shared a goalless draw at Deepdale while it was also a stalemate between Barnsley and Wigan at Oakwell.

Full Championship Results (Friday-Sunday, November 18-20)

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Aston Villa

Barnsley 0-0 Wigan Athletic

Birmingham City 1-0 Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers 3-2 Brentford

Cardiff City 3-2 Huddersfield Town

Derby County 3-0 Rotherham United

Fulham 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Norwich City

Reading 3-0 Burton Albion

Ipswich Town 0-2 Nottingham Forest

Leeds United 0-2 Newcastle United