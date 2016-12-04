Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United earned their fifth win in six games to go fourth in the SkyBet Championship with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

Second half goals from Kemar Roofe and Chris Wood saw Villa slip to their first defeat in eight games under manager Steve Bruce.

Earlier in the week, Wolverhampton Wanderers ended their nine-game winless run and picked up their first victory under new boss Paul Lambert by beating 10-man QPR at Loftus Road.

And on Friday night leaders Newcastle United were defeated 2-1 away to Nottingham Forest, having two men sent off and two penalties saved.

The result meant Brighton & Hove Albion could have gone top on Saturday but the Seagulls were held to a goalless draw at Cardiff City.

And the shocks continued elsewhere around the league during the weekend – third-placed Reading being thrashed 5-0 away to Fulham.

The Royals five-game winning run was halted in spectacular fashion with Jaap Stam's men also having defender Danny Williams dismissed for a straight red card offence early in the second-half.

And there were also dismissals between Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End as the Owls won 2-1.

PNE team-mates Eoin Doyle and Jermaine Beckford were sent off for fighting with each other while Fernando Forestieri was also given a straight red card following an off-the-ball incident involving the aforementioned Beckford.

Birmingham City began the day in fourth but like the teams above them they too came unstuck as they slipped to a surprise 3-0 home defeat to Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Norwich City halted their miserable run in emphatic fashion as they beat Brentford 5-0 at Carrow Road.

The Canaries had lost their previous five league games, but Alex Neil's men eased to victory after racing into a two-goal lead inside the first 16 minutes.

Bristol City also ended their recent losing run with a 2-0 home win over Ipswich Town while managerless Rotherham's woes continued as a 2-1 defeat at Burton extended their winless league run to 15 matches.

And finally, Derby County maintained their climb up the table by winning 1-0 at Wigan for their fifth straight league victory, courtesy of Bradley Johnson's first-half header.

Full Championship Results (Thursday-Saturday, December 1-3)

Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Newcastle United

Birmingham City 0-3 Barnsley

Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Bristol City 2-0 Ipswich Town

Burton Albion 2-1 Rotherham United

Cardiff City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham 5-0 Reading FC

Norwich City 5-0 Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Preston North End

Wigan Athletic 0-1 Derby County

Leeds United 2-0 Aston Villa