Jonathan Kodija gave Aston Villa their first win at Queens Park Rangers since 1991 in a low quality game at Loftus Road.

The forward produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 75th minute, drilling a powerful shot underneath Alex Smithies.

Before that the former Huddersfield Town stopper had denied Kodija from the penalty spot mid-way through the first-half.

Newcastle United are the Christmas leaders of the SkyBet Championship after a 2-1 win at Burton Albion.

Rafa Benitez's men were pushed all the way in their first ever meeting with the Brewers, despite taking a 15th-minute lead through Dwight Gayle.

Lloyd Dyer quickly equalised before Mohamed Diame sealed the Magpies third straight league win.

Meanwhile, Derby County 's seven-match winning run ended as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Fulham – a result that sees them drop out of the Play-off places and into seventh.

And that's due to wins for Reading , Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday with all three clubs leaving it late to snatch the victories.

Reading twice conceded equalisers against Blackburn Rovers as goals from Dominic Samuel and Liam Moore were cancelled out by headers from Danny Graham and debutant Wes Brown, before George Evans struck in injury time to snatch a 3-2 win.

Wednesday also scored an injury-time winner at home to rock-bottom Rotherham United – the Millers looked set to earn just their second away point of the season until Steven Fletcher's last-gasp penalty claimed a 1-0 win for the Owls.

Leeds also won by the same scoreline with victory over Brentford at Elland Road after captain Kyle Bartley headed home a Stuart Dallas cross in the 89th minute.

However, the game of the day was at Cardiff City where Barnsley edged a seven-goal thriller.

The Tykes responded to Sean Morrison's early header for Cardiff with a Sam Winnall brace and Josh Scowen goal to secure a two-goal advantage at the break.

Peter Whittingham and Anthony Pilkington looked to have rescued the home side, but Ryan Williams came off the bench to grab Barnsley's winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

There was similar drama at the DW Stadium where a header from David McGoldrick two minutes from time secured a 3-2 victory for Ipswich against Wigan Athletic.

Paul Lambert claimed his second win as Wolves boss with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground thanks to goals in each half from Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro in an otherwise poor game.

And Bristol City's poor run continued as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Preston North End- Simon Makienok's volley put Preston ahead and, after substitute Aaron Wilbraham equalised for the hosts, Daniel Johnson grabbed the 85th-minute winner.

In Saturday evening's game, second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion left it late to snatch a 2-1 win in Gianfranco Zola's first match in charge of Birmingham City.

Lukas Jutkiewicz put Zola on course for a dream start but Anthony Knockaert equalised in the 83rd minute before Glenn Murray headed home the Seagulls winner.

Full Championship Results (Friday-Sunday, December 16-18)

Norwich City 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers 2-3 Reading

Bristol City 1-2 Preston North End

Burton Albion 1-2 Newcastle United

Cardiff City 3-4 Barnsley

Fulham 2-2 Derby County

Leeds United 1-0 Brentford

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Rotherham United

Wigan Athletic 2-3 Ipswich Town

Birmingham City 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Aston Villa