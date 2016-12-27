Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Glenn Loovens' header for Sheffield Wednesday delivered a knock-out blow to Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

The Dutchman's second half winner means the gap at the top of the SkyBet Championship table is reduced to just one point with Brighton & Hove Albion in action this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Reading FC maintained their automatic promotion push and piled more pressure on Norwich City manager Alex Neil with a 3-1 victory over the Canaries.

The Royals went ahead when Yann Kermorgant rose highest to head in Liam Kelly's 37th-minute free-kick, but Nelson Oliveira equalised on the hour mark.

Norwich then went down to 10 men eight minutes later when Jonny Howson handled on the line and, although Kermorgant hit the crossbar with the resulting penalty, Garath McCleary headed in the rebound before Callum Harriott added a third in stoppage time.

Leeds United also maintained their impressive form with a 4-1 win at Preston North End - Kemar Roofe opening the scoring before setting up Hadi Sacko to put Garry Monk's side 2-0 up.

PNE quickly hit back through Marnick Vermijl, but Souleymane Doukara's near-post shot crept in to restore the two-goal advantage.

The hosts then had Jermaine Beckford sent off against his former club before Pablo Hernandez added a late fourth for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa secured a fifth straight home win as Ross McCormack grabbed a 78th-minute winner against Burton Albion after Leandro Bacuna's opener had been cancelled out by Jamie Ward's flying volley.

At the other end of the table, Rotherham United gave themselves a glimmer of hope with only their third win of the season by beating relegation rivals Wigan Athletic 3-2.

The Millers survived a second-half comeback after racing into a three-goal half-time lead courtesy of Aimen Belaid, Danny Ward and a Dan Burn own goal.

Also at the bottom of the table fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers lost 2-0 at Oakwell thanks to Sam Winnall's 14th-minute header and a Marley Watkins goal in stoppage time.

Brentford FC salvaged a stoppage-time point from an action-packed and controversial 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City.

Sullay Kaikai struck twice late on to cancel out Peter Whittingham's first-half penalty and an 89th-minute Kenneth Zohore goal.

There was also a thriller at Molineux where winger Ivan Cavaleiro handed manager Paul Lambert his first home win with a late penalty to clinch a 3-2 victory against Bristol City.

Dave Edwards had given Wolves an early lead, but City hit back to lead at the break through Tammy Abraham and Aden Flint, only for Helder Costa to volley in an equaliser before Cavaleiro completed the comeback.

And finally, Fulham FC claimed an impressive 2-0 away win at Ipswich Town to see the Cottagers move to just outside the SkyBet Championship Play-off places.

Boxing Day SkyBet Championship Results

Aston Villa 2-1 Burton Albion

Barnsley 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Brentford 2-2 Cardiff City

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town 0-2 Fulham

Preston North End 1-4 Leeds United

Reading 3-1 Norwich City

Rotherham United 3-2 Wigan Athletic

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 Bristol City

Newcastle United 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Today's action sees Brighton & Hove Albion face Queens Park Rangers at 12.30pm and Derby County host Birmingham City at 3pm.