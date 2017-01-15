Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United returned to the top of the SkyBet Championship with a 2-1 victory over Brentford as previous leaders Brighton & Hove Albion lost away to Preston North End.

Dwight Gayle netted his 20th goal of the season to give the Magpies the lead at Griffin Park before Lasse Vibe scrambled in from close range to level for the Bees.

But Daryl Murphy sealed victory with his first league goal for the club to send Newcastle United to the top of the table in place of Brighton & Hove Albion.

That's because the Seagulls 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions was ended by a deserving Preston North End at Deepdale.

Defender Paul Huntington headed in Paul Gallagher's free-kick for the home sides opener before Callum Robinson hit his seventh goal of the season to earn Preston all three points.

Rotherham United secured only their second win in 20 matches with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Norwich City to pile on the pressure for Canaries manager Alex Neil.

Jerry Yates marked his first league start for Rotherham by netting a seventh-minute opener and matters got worse for the visitors when Nelson Oliveira received his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident moments later.

Despite being down to 10 men, Cameron Jerome equalised for Norwich early in the second half but Tom Adeyemi sealed the three points for the league's basement club.

In the early kick-off, Cardiff City twice came from behind to condemn Bristol City to their seventh successive league defeat courtesy of a late brace from Anthony Pilkington and a Kadeem Harris header.

There was also a similar 3-2 scoreline at Ipswich Town as Tom Lawrence came back to haunt former loan club Blackburn Rovers by scoring a brace - Christophe Berra also on the scoresheet for the Tractor Boys with Rovers' goals coming from Hope Akpan and a Danny Graham penalty.

In Thursday evening game, another former old-boy proved decisive as Jamie Mackie scored the winner against his former club Reading FC to give QPR their third consecutive Championship victory.

That result saw Leeds United move upto third in the table as they beat Derby County 1-0 at Elland Road on Friday evening.

Dominating throughout, Chris Wood's first-half header was enough to separate the sides with the Rams having Bradley Johnson sent off late on.

Fulham were 2-0 victors over Barnsley thanks to Chris Martin's first-half penalty and Scott Malone's second-half strike while Callum Connelly capped his Wigan Athletic debut by scoring both goals in their 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Burton Albion.

However, Gianfranco Zola is still waiting for his first win as Birmingham manager as his side were held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest.

In the evening fixture, Wolves took the bragging rights over their Midlands rivals Aston Villa following a 1-0 victory at Molineux.

Joe Mason scoring the only goal of the game early in the first half when he was the quickest to react to Sam Johnstone's half-clearance after the Villa goalkeeper was forced to parry Nouha Dicko's low driven cross.

Full Championship Results (Thursday, January 12 – Saturday, January 14)

Reading FC 0-1 Queens Park Rangers

Leeds United 1-0 Derby County

Bristol City 2-3 Cardiff City

Birmingham City 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Brentford 1-2 Newcastle United

Burton Albion 0-2 Wigan Athletic

Fulham 2-0 Barnsley

Ipswich Town 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Rotherham United 2-1 Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Aston Villa