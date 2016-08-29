Championship Round-Up Week 5: Pressure mounts on Leeds United manager Garry Monk

Leeds United manager Garry Monk is already facing the pressure at the Elland Road club.

The 'Rafa-lution' looks to have finally found it's Championship feet as Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United made it three wins in a row against 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles headed the Magpies in front from a Matt Ritchie free-kick before Jonjo Shelvey curled in a free-kick after Brighton's Sam Baldock was sent off for two bookable offences.

There were also two dismissals in the 1-1 draw between Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls' David Jones and the Bees' Lasse Vibe both receiving two yellow cards.

Sam Hutchinson scored in injury time to salvage a point for Wednesday after the aforementioned Vibe had opened the scoring for Brentford.

Burton Albion's Jackson Irvine celebrates scoring the winning goal against Derby County.

In the early Friday game there was a first-ever league meeting between local rivals Burton Albion and Derby County which saw the newly-promoted Brewers take the spoils through a 12th minute Jackson Irvine header.

Fellow new-boys Barnsley are also enjoying life back in the Championship after promotion from League One, currently sitting third in the table after thrashing Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United 4-0 at Oakwell on Saturday.

And after a poor showing at Brentford last weekend, Ipswich rediscovered some form against Preston North End as Grant Ward's half-volley was enough to earn Ipswich victory at Portman Road.

Birmingham City's Clayton Donaldson scores his second goal of the game to make it 3-0 against Norwich City.

Meanwhile Birmingham recorded their first home win since March in impressive fashion, beating much-fancied Norwich City 3-0 at St Andrew's with a brace from Clayton Donaldson.

At the other end of the table, beleaguered Blackburn remain rock bottom of the Championship after Tom Cairney's injury-time goal gave Fulham a dramatic victory against his former side.

Another side struggling so far this season is Aston Villa – Bristol City coming from behind to beat the Villans 3-1 at Ashton Gate after Jack Grealish had given Roberto Di Matteo's side the lead as early as the fifth minute.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 against Bristol City.

Leeds United were also beaten by a similar scoreline at Nottingham Forest - highly-rated youngster Oliver Burke grabbing his fourth goal of the season to pile on the pressure for Leeds boss Garry Monk.

There were also 1-0 away wins for Reading and QPR at Cardiff and Wigan respectively.

Full Championship Results (Friday to Saturday, August 26-27 )

Burton Albion 1-0 Derby County

Birmingham City 3-0 Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Fulham

Brentford 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town 1-0 Preston North End

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cardiff City 0-1 Reading

Barnsley 4-0 Rotherham United

Wigan Athletic 0-1 Queens Park Rangers

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds United

Bristol City 3-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle United 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion