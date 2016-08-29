Championship Round-Up Week 5: Pressure mounts on Leeds United manager Garry Monk

The 'Rafa-lution' looks to have finally found it's Championship feet as Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United made it three wins in a row against 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion.
Captain Jamaal Lascelles headed the Magpies in front from a Matt Ritchie free-kick before Jonjo Shelvey curled in a free-kick after Brighton's Sam Baldock was sent off for two bookable offences.
There were also two dismissals in the 1-1 draw between Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls' David Jones and the Bees' Lasse Vibe both receiving two yellow cards.
Sam Hutchinson scored in injury time to salvage a point for Wednesday after the aforementioned Vibe had opened the scoring for Brentford.
In the early Friday game there was a first-ever league meeting between local rivals Burton Albion and Derby County which saw the newly-promoted Brewers take the spoils through a 12th minute Jackson Irvine header.
Fellow new-boys Barnsley are also enjoying life back in the Championship after promotion from League One, currently sitting third in the table after thrashing Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United 4-0 at Oakwell on Saturday.
And after a poor showing at Brentford last weekend, Ipswich rediscovered some form against Preston North End as Grant Ward's half-volley was enough to earn Ipswich victory at Portman Road.
Meanwhile Birmingham recorded their first home win since March in impressive fashion, beating much-fancied Norwich City 3-0 at St Andrew's with a brace from Clayton Donaldson.
At the other end of the table, beleaguered Blackburn remain rock bottom of the Championship after Tom Cairney's injury-time goal gave Fulham a dramatic victory against his former side.
Another side struggling so far this season is Aston Villa – Bristol City coming from behind to beat the Villans 3-1 at Ashton Gate after Jack Grealish had given Roberto Di Matteo's side the lead as early as the fifth minute.
Leeds United were also beaten by a similar scoreline at Nottingham Forest - highly-rated youngster Oliver Burke grabbing his fourth goal of the season to pile on the pressure for Leeds boss Garry Monk.
There were also 1-0 away wins for Reading and QPR at Cardiff and Wigan respectively.
Full Championship Results (Friday to Saturday, August 26-27 )
Burton Albion 1-0 Derby County
Birmingham City 3-0 Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Fulham
Brentford 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Ipswich Town 1-0 Preston North End
Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cardiff City 0-1 Reading
Barnsley 4-0 Rotherham United
Wigan Athletic 0-1 Queens Park Rangers
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds United
Bristol City 3-1 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
