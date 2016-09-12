Championship Round-Up Week 6: Newcastle United gaining momentum, Brighton & Hove Albion shocked

Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against Aston Villa.

A late Henri Lansbury equaliser gave Nottingham Forest a share of the spoils away to fellow former European Cup winners Aston Villa yesterday afternoon.

Forest's Apostolos Vellios opened the scoring against the run of play before Ross McCormack equalised for Villa.

Minutes later the home side were 2-1 up courtesy of an acrobatic finish from forward Rudi Gestede before Lansbury made it 2-2 in the 87th minute.

And there was plenty of late drama across Saturday's games as well – Burton's Will Miller grabbing an injury-time equaliser to deny Wolves a home win while Bobby Reid's late goal saw Bristol City come back from two down to draw at Rotherham United.

Newcastle United's Yoan Gouffran celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the match against Derby County.

Newcastle United also scored late on through DeAndre Yedlin as the Toon Army moved up to second with a comfortable 2-0 away win at Derby County.

Former Huddersfield Town hero Anthony Pilkington also scored a brace late on but he was unable to stop his Cardiff City side going down 3-2 at Norwich City.

And it was a day of firsts at the Amex Arena as a Scott Hogan double gave Brentford their first away win of the season while consigning Brighton to their first home defeat since New Year's Day.

Meanwhile Birmingham City beat in-form Fulham at Craven Cottage – Clayton Donaldson scoring the winner from the penalty spot against the 10-man Cottagers after previously seeing another spot-kick saved.

Danny Williams celebrates scoring his 95th-minute winner against Ipswich at the Madejski Stadium.

There were also penalties galore in the Friday night encounter as Reading edged out Ipswich Town in a game of three contentious spot-kicks at the Madejski Stadium.

While at the bottom of the table, Blackburn Rovers salvaged a draw at Loftus Road as a Sam Gallagher header cancelled out a sublime Tjaronn Chery free-kick for Queens Park Rangers.

It is only Rovers' second point of the season who look set for a relegation dogfight with Lancashire rivals Preston North End who lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley and Wigan Athletic who lost by the same scoreline away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Full Championship Results (Friday to Saturday, September 9-11)

Reading 2-1 Ipswich Town

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Brentford

Fulham 0-1 Birmingham City

Leeds United 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Norwich City 3-2 Cardiff City

Preston North End 1-2 Barnsley

QPR 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United 2-2 Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Burton Albion

Derby County 0-2 Newcastle United

Aston Villa 2-2 Nottingham Forest