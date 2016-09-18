Championship Round-Up Week 7: Newcastle United shocked while Leeds United resurgent

Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez has a shot saved during the Sky Bet Championship match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After their emphatic 6-0 victory away to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night it was back down to earth for Newcastle United yesterday afternoon.

An own goal from Chancel Mbemba and a second from winger Helder Costa saw Wolverhampton Wanderers take all three points at St James' Park to recover from their own heavy mid-week loss.

That defeat was inflicted by Barnsley and the Tykes also had a reversal of fortunes on Saturday – losing 2-1 at home to Reading; Adam Armstrong with a late consolation after Garath McCleary and John Swift had given the Royals the lead.

Garath McCleary celebrates scoring his penalty for Reading FC against Barnsley at Oakwell yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, there was a third consecutive victory for Norwich City with Graham Dorrans scoring a superb 20-yard winner against Nottingham Forest to send the Canaries up to second in the Championship table.

In the early evening kick-off, a stoppage-time Lukas Jutkiewicz header saw Birmingham City come from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday.

There was also late drama in the game between Bristol City and Derby County – veteran forward Aaron Wilbraham tapping home an injury-time equaliser for the Robins after Ikechi Anya looked to have earned all three points for Derby County.

Brighton & Hove Albion also needed a late Tomer Hemed penalty to beat a dogged Burton Albion away from home as the Seagulls quietly move up the table and now sit in seventh.

Blackburn Rovers' Ben Marshall celebrates scoring his sides' third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham United.

At the wrong end of the table, Blackburn Rovers recorded their first win of the season, beating fellow strugglers Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

Cardiff City replace the Lancashire outfit at the bottom of the table after Leeds United recorded back-to-back league wins - easing the pressure on manager Garry Monk with goals from Chris Wood and Pablo Hernandez.

Preston North End are also struggling for goals and form as they were thrashed 5-0 away to Brentford – Scott Hogan scoring a hat-trick for the Bees.

And sadly there were no goals between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa or Wigan Athletic and Fulham with both games lacking any real quality in the final third.

Full Championship Results (Saturday, September 17)

Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds United

Barnsley 1-2 Reading

Blackburn Rovers 4-2 Rotherham United

Brentford 5-0 Preston North End

Bristol City 1-1 Derby County

Burton Albion 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Ipswich Town 0-0 Aston Villa

Newcastle United 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Norwich City

Wigan Athletic 0-0 Fulham

Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday