Huddersfield Town have lost no players to the Africa Cup of Nations this year - but eight of their Championship rivals have been affected by the tournament.

AFCON 2017 kicked off in Gabon on Saturday with the hosts drawing 1-1 with Guinea-Bissau.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Gabon in the tournament opener, before Premier League standard-bearers Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez netted for their nations the following day - with the Leicester winger bagging a brace.

Two Championship players have featured in the competition so far - Newcastle United's Mohamed Diame with Senegal and Cardiff City's Bruno Ecuele Manga for Gabon.

Manga is the Bluebirds' only representative taking part in the tournament, while Diame is joined by Toon team-mates Christian Atsu, Achraf Lazaar and Chancel Mbemba who will be pulling on Ghana, Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo shirts respectively later in the tournament.

Fulham and Aston Villa are the second-most affected teams, losing two players each, while Barnsley, Birmingham City, Norwich and Wolves have lost one player.

Interestingly, Newcastle are the only side in the top seven to lose players to the tournament.

Here are all the teams losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations:

Aston Villa – Jonathan Kodjia (Ivory Coast), Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Barnsley – Andy Yiadom (Ghana)

Birmingham City – Jacques Maghoma (DR Congo)

Cardiff City – Bruno Manga (Gabon)

Fulham – Floyd Ayite (Togo), Neeskens Kebano (DR Congo)

Newcastle United – Mohamed Diame (Senegal), Christian Atsu (Ghana), Achraf Lazaar (Morocco), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo)

Norwich City – Youssouf Mulumbu (DR Congo)

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Romain Saiss (Morocco)