Huddersfield Town face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday with a win enough to take them into the play-offs come May.

David Wagner's side had flirted with the possibility of automatic promotion to the Premier League, but a stumble in Spring has handed Newcastle United the impetus to snatch the second spot.

The Magpies can achieve promotion to the top flight with a win over Preston tonight, but all West Yorkshire eyes will be on Town's trip to Molineux tomorrow.

A win would take the Terriers into the post-season competition and further slim Leeds United's chances of scraping into the top six.

With the Whites looking increasingly unlikely to make the play-offs, you can use our gadget to predict who you think Town will draw in the semi-finals - should they get there - and plot their route to Wembley.

Just choose which side you think will win a particular fixture - or whether it will end in a draw - and our gadget will do the rest.

