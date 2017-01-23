Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa forward Ross McCormack could be heading back to Fulham this month after manager Steve Bruce blasted the striker this weekend.

Villa drew 2-2 with Preston on Saturday and Bruce revealed the Scot did not play a part because he has been skipping training sessions.

The ex-Hull City boss told the Birmingham Mail: "It hasn’t quite worked for him. Sometimes that happens. We all don’t want to be in this situation, but that doesn’t really interest me.

"What really interests me is me getting McCormack in a condition where I think he’s fit enough to come and play. If you’re continually missing training, then you’re not going to be that.

"That’s the stance I’ve taken. There’s been too much indiscipline at this club for far too long and I won’t put up with it."

Bruce went on to explain that McCormack missed a training session this week because "his gate was stuck", but claimed it was not the first time the Scot had failed to turn up.

SkyBet have McCormack at 1/5 to rejoin Fulham this month.

West Ham are close to signing Brentford striker Scott Hogan, according to Sky Sports.

It is claimed Dimitri Payet’s situation at the Hammers is holding up the deal, but Sky suggest a deal will be agreed between the London sides within 48 hours.

Hogan has bagged 14 Championship goals for the Bees this season, but is out of contract in the summer.

The fee is thought to be around £12m with Town's fourth round FA Cup opponents Rochdale receiving 30 per cent of that thanks to a sell on clause.

The Chronicle claim Andros Townsend could well rejoin Newcaastle United this month, having left for Crystal Palace during the summer.

Palace activated Townsend’s £13m release clause when the Magpies were relegated last season, but the 25-year-old has struggled at Selhurst Park.

The newspaper understands the former Tottenham winger is keen on a return to St James’ Park where he was adored by fans before choosing to sign for Palace.

The Eagles are believed to be keen on a permanent move for Townsend, with Newcastle hopeful of a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer.

Finally, Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy is confident of signing former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor, with the 30-year-old training with the Tractor Boys this week.

Taylor, who is now a free agent, left Newcastle after 14 years at the end of last season and spent one year at MLS side Portland Timbers.

On the prospect of signing Taylor, McCarthy told the Shields Gazette: "He’s coming to train on Monday - if he’s fit, he’ll be a good asset."

Taylor made just nine appearances during his time with the 2015 MLS Cup winners.