Championship transfer rumours: Former Town boss praises Newcastle United signing

Former Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has praised new Newcastle United man Matt Ritchie.

Warnock, who guided Town to promotion to Division One in 1994/95, told TalkSPORT the Scot was a "steal" and went on to reveal he had recommended Barnsley's Conor Hourihane to Queens Park Rangers in 2014 when the 25-year-old's Plymouth Argyle contract had expired.

Warnock said: "There’s a lad at Barnsley called Connor Hourihane, who I recommended to QPR a couple of years ago - but they took no notice of it."

Hourihane won the Championship Player of the Month award for August and has captained the Tykes to third place in the Championship table.

Achraf Lazaar

Newcastle summer signing Achraf Lazaar has revealed he turned down European football in favour of a St James' Park switch.

The former Palermo defender joined the Toon for a reported £3m in the final days of the transfer window, but was given the option of joining Europa League side Fiorentina as well as Newcastle.

Lazaar told Tuttomercatoweb: "I had to choose between Newcastle and Fiorentina.

"Fiorentina are a great club, but my head and my family told me, 'go to Newcastle'. England has always been my dream, Newcastle will go in the Premier League and has everything to be great.

"I saw the facilities, the environment is very different from Italy. There's incredible organisation, a beautiful stadium and fantastic fans."

Charles N'Zogbia challenged by Nicolas Otamendi

Released Aston Villa forward Charles N'Zogbia has found a new club in France, according to reports from his homeland.

The attacking midfielder - who was widely disliked by Aston Villa fans for posting provocative comments on Twitter during their relegation season - is reportedly ready to sign for Nantes.

The Frenchman spent part of pre-season training with Sunderland, but the Black Cats did not offer the former Newcastle man a deal.

It is believed N'Zogbia has signed a one-year deal at the Brittany club.

James Perch

QPR utility man James Perch has insisted he was never going to leave the London club over the summer transfer window.

The former Wigan man was linked with a move back to the DW Stadium, but has revealed there was no substance to the speculation.

He told the Times: "That was just pure paper talk. There was nothing else in it. I know Gary Caldwell really well and played with him and people just put two and two together and got five. It definitely wasn't true and was never going to happen.

"I've got family down here now and I’m really settled and happy at QPR. The thought of moving now didn't even enter my mind."

Dale Stephens of Brighton and Hove Albion

Finally - in a similar vein - Brighton's midfield star Dale Stephens has insisted he never wanted to leave his club over the summer.

The 26-year-old was at the centre of a transfer saga which saw him hand in a transfer request on deadline day and the club reject six bids from Premier League side Burnley.

Stephens, who is out of contract next year, told the Brighton Argus: The Argus: "The statement I made was never about wanting to leave Brighton. I've enjoyed it here, I'm still going to enjoy it this year.

"What’s been said has been said, I've tried to put that behind me now and think of the task ahead this season. I'm still looking forward to being up there at the end of the season and emulate the form we had last year.

"I've enjoyed it from day one at this club and I still want to be part of this team this year."

The midfielder went on to claim a contract extension at Brighton is "still open for discussion".