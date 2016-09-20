Login Register
Championship transfer rumours: Norwich City boss denies dressing room fall out

  • By

The latest rumours surrounding the second tier

Steven Naismith scores Norwich's fourth against Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City boss Alex Neil has denied reports of a fall out between himself and former Everton striker Steven Naismith.

Rumours began to circulate about a bust-up after the forward was left out of the last three matchday squads for the Canaries and the pair have history.

But Neil denied the rumoured. He said "Steven Naismith’s fine, I've not had any issues with Steven Naismith, people make more of things then what they actually are.

WATCH: Alex Neil and Steven Naismith clash in the SPL

"The reality's pretty boring so nobody really wants to talk about that so what they want to do is make out some sort of fallout but the bottom line is last week we’ve picked up nine points and the lads have played really well.

"Steven unfortunately wasn't involved in that but he's been in all of the squads so, he might be involved in the next one and it’s up to him to go and play as well as he can to go and put himself into my mind for the team."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez speaks with Cheick Tiote

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has admitted Cheick Tiote may well play for the Magpies again after his summer move to Turkey fell through.

The Ivorian international failed a medical at Galatasaray in the transfer window, leaving him in limbo at St James' Park.

But the Toon boss has confirmed that Tiote is still in his plans until at least January as Tiote is still a Newcastle player.

WATCH: Cheick Tiote's one sensational goal for Newcastle

Benitez told the Chronicle: "Cheick will not be involved in this game, but I am pleased with him.

"He knows this is still a time where we are waiting a little bit to see what happens. He has been training well, but we haven’t thought about him for this game. He will get a chance if nothing happens in the next few days and weeks.

"If nothing happens, we will have to do something with him because he is someone I like. If we have some information that clubs are interested, we will analyse that. If not, he is a player that can give us experience."

Ryan Woods of Brentford

Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods has revealed he rejected the opportunity to join Aston Villa when he was younger - in favour of Walsall.

The 22-year-old ran the show when the Bees faced Villa last weekend and claret and blue fans could well be annoyed at missing out on a young Woods.

Speaking to Get West London, the midfielder revealed: "I actually did have a trial there (at Aston Villa) as a kid and I didn't enjoy it so that's when I went to Walsall and then Shrewsbury after that.

"I think it's best you start at lower clubs and you work your way up because you get your chances and this is where I am today.

"I'm doing myself justice on the pitch. I'm trying to get better and people will see that through the season."

Nottingham Forest's new signing Nicklas Bendtner

Arsene Wenger has spoke of his surprise at Nicklas Bendtner's decision to join Nottingham Forest ahead of the sides' meet in the EFL Cup tonight.

Bendtner spent nine years at Arsenal under Wenger, being loaned out for three of those, but only scored 24 goals for the Gunners in 108 appearances.

But Wenger believes Bendtner still has quality.

WATCH: Arsene Wenger previews Arsenal's EFL Cup tie with Nottingham Forest and talks about Nicklas Bendtner
He said: "It was a surprise to me that Nicklas signed for Nottingham Forest, but at some stage Nicklas needs to restart his career.

"You have to adapt and we are in a job when we have to show we are able to put our effort in everywhere and compete.

"Sometimes when you are a player of his quality, you just need an opportunity. We know his qualities and he is a top-quality player, but he needs to play."

Luciano Becchio

Finally, former Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio has joined Coventry City on trial - playing agaionst Huddersfield Town in his first match for the club.

The 32-year-old is Leeds' 10th highest goalscorer in the league with 76 strikes, and moved to Norwich in January 2013.

Since then however, Becchio has made just 23 first team starts and is without a club after leaving Rotherham after half a season with the Millers last campaign.

Becchio played against Town's Under-23 side for Coventry U23s yesterday - with the Sky Blues winning 2-0.

