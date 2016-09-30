Alex Neil has commented on Norwich City 's failure to sign Watford striker Jerome Sinclair in the summer.

The former Liverpool man was linked with a deadline day move to the Canaries but a deal couldn't be done before the 11pm deadline.

But the Scot is happy with his striking options, and he told Sky Sports' EFL Weekly Podcast: "The fact that we’ve got Nelson [Oliveira] in... obviously there was sort of talk of people then leaving the club who didn’t then leave the club, so it didn’t necessarily leave us short.

"The one that we were sort of bringing in would have been based on other people maybe going out. We’ve got Kyle [Lafferty] and Steven Naismith, who’s played as a central striker before, so we’ve got enough options."

Former Leeds United captain Sol Bamba

Derby County have ended their pursuit of former Leeds captain Sol Bamba.

The Derby Telegraph have reported the centre-back will not be handed a contract by the club despite training with the side for the past two weeks.

Suspended Rams boss Nigel Pearson had said he was surprised to see the defender without a club and looked as though he was keen on bringing the 31-year-old in to the iPro Stadium.

But with Pearson likely to leave Derby in the coming days, the former PSG and Palermo defender will also move on from the Rams.

Joe Lolley challenges Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Wolverhampton Wanderers have entered talks with Sheffield United about making Ethan Ebanks-Landell's loan move to the Blades a permanent deal.

United boss Chris Wilder confirmed the club had entered negotiations over the defender and want to get a deal done so the 23-year-old can join the Blades permanently in january.

Wilder told the Star: “There are discussions going on between us and Ethan all the time, and they will ramp up towards January.

“He has been outstanding for us, the supporters have taken to a player who is fully committed and wants to win.

“We are talking all the time, but we can’t do anything right now. There are things underway that hopefully can go forward with. He just has to get his head down and play consistent good football, which he is doing at the moment.”

Nicklas Bendtner

Finally, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson believes Nottingham Forest pulled off a "coup" to get former Arsenal man Nicklas Bendtner at the club.

The Robins face Forest at Ashton Gate tomorrow and Johnson knows what threat Bendtner poses if he plays for the Reds.

In his pre-match press conference, the Bristol City manager said: "I know that's he done well. He changed the game when he came on for them recently and he did well in his last game.

"He's big, he's technically good; he's got that quality, for sure, with his touch and his movement and his finishing that's had him at the top level for a long time.

"It was definitely a coup for Forest to get him."