Championship transfer rumours: Arsenal starlet tracked by Brentford

Brentford are thought to be tracking Arsenal youngster Chris Willock.

The Bees were in the market for a wide man in the summer but failed to get a deal done in time, with the emergency loan window no longer an option after transfer deadline day.

And Brentford are keen not to let that happen again, with 18-year-old Gunner Willock being intently watched by boss Dean Smith, according to Get West London.

Arsenal are believed to be willing to let the winger go out on loan to gain first team experience and the Bees have a history of short-term deals with their London neighbours.

Wojciech Szczesny and Jon Toral both had successful stints at Griffin Park, while Chuba Akpom and Rhys Murphy had less joy in west London.

Alfred Finnbogason of Iceland and Tamas Kadar of Hungary compete for the ball during Euro 2016

Newcastle United are believed to have scouted former employee Tamas Kadar this week.

The Hungarian centre-half spent four years on Tyneside but failed to make an impression in his 13 appearances for the side.

But it is believed Newcastle's scouting team went to watch his Lech Poznan side earlier this week as the defender has prospered since leaving St James' Park four years ago.

Ajax and Real Betis are also though to have had scouts at the match - according to local news outlet Przegladsportowy - with 19-year-old Dawid Kownacki also believed to have been looked at by the three clubs.

Tomas Kalas at Fulham

Chelsea loanee Tomas Kalas has claimed he joined Fulham at the start of the season as he believes their side is good enough to achieve promotion.

The defender spent time on loan at Middlesbrough last campaign - helping them achieve promotion - and he believes he can achieve the same feat with the Cottagers.

“(I moved to Fulham) to play games, that’s what I need,” he told Chelsea's club website.

“The second point is to win something. I got promoted with Middlesbrough and I think Fulham have the squad to get promoted as well.

“The season has been a bit up and down so far, but we are close to the play-offs and there are so many games things can turn very quickly."

Ex-Rotherham United manager Alan Stubbs

Finally, Rotherham sacked manager Alan Stubbs earlier today after the boss won just one match in charge of the Millers.

Rotherham have lost their last six matches and sit bottom of the Championship table with six points and a -18 goal difference.

A statement posted on the club website today read: "Following a board meeting this morning it was felt that a change of first team management was needed to give the club the best possible opportunity to preserve our Championship status.

"The club would like to place on record our thanks to Alan, John and Andy for their effort and professionalism, and we wish them well for the future.

"The board have now started the process of appointing a new first team manager. The club will be making no further comment at this stage."