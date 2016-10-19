Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night Save Huddersfield A&E

Championship transfer rumours: Arsenal starlet tracked by Brentford

  • By

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Chris Willock up against Manchester City's Isaac Buckley-Ricketts

Brentford are thought to be tracking Arsenal youngster Chris Willock.

The Bees were in the market for a wide man in the summer but failed to get a deal done in time, with the emergency loan window no longer an option after transfer deadline day.

And Brentford are keen not to let that happen again, with 18-year-old Gunner Willock being intently watched by boss Dean Smith, according to Get West London.

Arsenal are believed to be willing to let the winger go out on loan to gain first team experience and the Bees have a history of short-term deals with their London neighbours.

Wojciech Szczesny and Jon Toral both had successful stints at Griffin Park, while Chuba Akpom and Rhys Murphy had less joy in west London.

Alfred Finnbogason of Iceland and Tamas Kadar of Hungary compete for the ball during Euro 2016

Newcastle United are believed to have scouted former employee Tamas Kadar this week.

The Hungarian centre-half spent four years on Tyneside but failed to make an impression in his 13 appearances for the side.

But it is believed Newcastle's scouting team went to watch his Lech Poznan side earlier this week as the defender has prospered since leaving St James' Park four years ago.

Ajax and Real Betis are also though to have had scouts at the match - according to local news outlet Przegladsportowy - with 19-year-old Dawid Kownacki also believed to have been looked at by the three clubs.

Tomas Kalas at Fulham

Chelsea loanee Tomas Kalas has claimed he joined Fulham at the start of the season as he believes their side is good enough to achieve promotion.

The defender spent time on loan at Middlesbrough last campaign - helping them achieve promotion - and he believes he can achieve the same feat with the Cottagers.

“(I moved to Fulham) to play games, that’s what I need,” he told Chelsea's club website.

“The second point is to win something. I got promoted with Middlesbrough and I think Fulham have the squad to get promoted as well.

“The season has been a bit up and down so far, but we are close to the play-offs and there are so many games things can turn very quickly."

Ex-Rotherham United manager Alan Stubbs

Finally, Rotherham sacked manager Alan Stubbs earlier today after the boss won just one match in charge of the Millers.

Rotherham have lost their last six matches and sit bottom of the Championship table with six points and a -18 goal difference.

A statement posted on the club website today read: "Following a board meeting this morning it was felt that a change of first team management was needed to give the club the best possible opportunity to preserve our Championship status.

"The club would like to place on record our thanks to Alan, John and Andy for their effort and professionalism, and we wish them well for the future.

"The board have now started the process of appointing a new first team manager. The club will be making no further comment at this stage."

Huddersfield Town latest

Your best moments of the season so far Schindler loves Town's busy schedule Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog Huddersfield Town backing Hands Off HRI
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

LIVE: Preston North End v Huddersfield Town - Follow all the latest action from Deepdale

Join the Examiner's LIVE Coverage as Huddersfield Town travel to Deepdale to face Lancashire rivals PNE.

All the build-up, breaking team news and pre-match content followed by full, comprehensive coverage of this evening's Championship encounter

Previous Articles

Championship transfer rumours: Fulham owner Shahid Khan outlines transfer policy

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Related Tags

In The News
Transfer deadline day
People
Dean Smith
Places
Huddersfield
Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Fulham FC
Arsenal FC
Newcastle United FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town to be refereed by the same officials twice in a week
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: Your team to face the Lilywhites tonight
  3. David Wagner
    What Preston boss Simon Grayson says about David Wagner's reign at Huddersfield Town
  4. David Wagner
    Happy birthday to Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner
  5. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss sees funny side of Sheffield Wednesday's note grab

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent