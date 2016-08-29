Ex-Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan is set to join Reading on a season-long loan from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SPG.

The Ghana captain is believed to be in Berkshire for a medical today and the deal could be announced in the next 24 hours.

Gyan left Sunderland in 2012 to join United Arab Emirates side Al-Ain before moving to China in 2015 becoming one of the highest paid footballers in the world.

The striker scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for the Black Cats and earned a whopping £227,000-a-week in Shanghai - how much of that will be paid by the Royals is yet to be confirmed.

Jonathan Kodjia of Bristol City

Derby County are also after a new striker and are thought to be in pole position to land Jonathan Kodjia from Bristol City .

The Robins have received multiple bids for their star striker, but none have matched their estimation of the 27-year-old.

The Rams however have submitted a bid which could be worth in excess of £14m including add-ons - almost seven times the fee Bristol City paid for the forward 13 months ago.

City boss Lee Johnson says he will dip into the market again even if Kodjia stays at Asthon Gate, with his side sat sixth in the Championship table and aiming for a play-off place.

He told the Bristol Post: "If Jonathan goes or Jonathan stays, we will be in the market for other players. We don't know what will happen and we will be on the lookout for other players anyway.

"We are always prepared for anything. If you are not, then you are not doing your job properly. There always has to be a recruitment strategy in place."

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader Ghana's Christian Atsu leaps over the challenge of Germany's Shkodran Mustafi during a 2014 World Cup match

Newcastle United 's summer continues to be a busy one with Rafa Benitez welcoming Daryl Murphy and Achraf Lazaar to St James' Park this weekend.

The next man on the list for the former Real Madrid manager is likely to be a winger with Premier League midfielders Christian Atsu and Callum McManaman linked to the North East side.

Atsu has not made an appearance for Chelsea since joining from Porto in 2013 and the Blues are allowing the Ghanaian to leave on loan once more.

The Magpies are believed to be close to a deal for the 24-year-old, with Sky Sources claiming an option to buy is also under discussion between the clubs.

West Brom's McManaman has reportedly been offered to the Magpies, but the deal for Atsu is at a much more advanced stage.

In outbound Newcastle news, Cheick Tiote's situation at St James' Park has been cast into doubt after the Ivory Coast midfielder failed a medical ahead of a proposed switch to Galatasaray.

Middlesbrough's Jordan Rhodes (third left) celebrates after scoring during the pre-season friendly at Aston Villa

Former Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes is believed to be holding out for a Premier League club to show interest before deciding where to go this transfer window.

The Northern Echo have reported the striker wants to wait for a top-tier side to take him from Middlesbrough and he is ready to wait for a last minute bid.

Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be at the top of the list of Championship clubs who want the forward, but the Scot has ambitions of playing on the highest stage.

Finally, Nottingham Forest are believed to be ready to reinvest the £13m they received for Oliver Burke on three new transfers.

The Reds have annoyed fans with their decision to sell the striker, but chairman Fawaz Al Hasawi has taken to Twitter to assure fans the money will go to good use.