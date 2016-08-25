Aston Villa are reportedly interested in West Ham striker Enner Valencia.

The Daily Mail claim the Ecuadorian international is being chased by Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo, despite featuring in both of West Ham's opening Premier League fixtures.

The 26-year-old joined the Hammers for £12m in 2014 but is now thought to be deemed surplus to requirements by the London-based club.

The Telegraph claim Villa have already had a bid turned down for Valencia, with West Ham keen on bringing in a replacement before letting the South American leave.

The newspaper claim the Hammers are interested in bring Wilfried Bony in on loan or snapping up Italy international Simone Zaza who recently failed to agree a move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Another relegated club - Newcastle United - are also keen on bringing in more reinforcements this transfer window, despite securing the signing of DeAndre Yedlin yesterday - their ninth arrival of the window.

The Chronicle have reported the Toon are in talks with Palermo defender Achraf Lazaar, who plays predominantly at left-back.

The 24-year-old can also play in midfield and his versatility could see his price tag rise to around €3m.

The Magpies are working on bringing a winger and a striker into St James' Park this summer, but Rafa Benitez sees the Moroccan international as the answer to the left-back problem they have had since the departure of Davide Santon in January, 2015.

Lazaar has attracted interest from West Ham, Southampton and Crystal Palace, but Newcastle look the likeliest to secure the defender's services.

Lionel Messi evades Celtic's Efe Ambrose

Reading have been heavily linked to a defender too - namely, Celtic's Efe Ambrose.

The Daily Express ran an exclusive claiming Royals boss and former Manchester United centre-half Jaap Stam is planning a move for the out-of-favour centre-back.

The 27-year-old has featured just twice under new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers - in the 1-0 defeat to Lincoln Red Imps and the 1-1 draw with Astana - and Stam is reportedly ready to offer the Ambrose an out - and a change of position at Reading.

The Daily Express claims the manager sees Ambrose as a defensive midfielder, rather than a centre-back, and Reading a readying a £500,000 bid for the Nigeria international.

Wales' Hal Robson-Kanu beat three Belgian defenders and the goalkeeper with three magic touches

Former Reading striker Hal Robson-Kanu has been at the centre of much speculation after scoring that goal against Belgium at Euro 2016.

The 27-year-old is to make his decision on transfer deadline day however, according to his agent Anil Eken, with a number of bids on the table.

He said: "Hal wants to wait until the last day of the transfer window.

"He wants to play for an important team with goals. He wants higher standards and a good project.

"He has numerous offers from different countries. In a week he will make a decision."

Charlie Taylor puts his body on the line for Leeds United

Finally, Liverpool are reported to have entered the race to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor.

The Daily Star claim the Reds are interested in the 22-year-old, along with several other Premier League clubs, despite the White wanting to keep the youngster.

It is claimed Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in another left-back after Spaniard Alberto Moreno's recent performances have left much to be desired.