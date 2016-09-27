Login Register
Championship transfer rumours: Aston Villa to axe Roberto Di Matteo this week?

  • By

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Roberto Di Matteo, manager of Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Di Matteo will be sacked by Aston Villa if he fails to win either of the two games the Villans have this week, according to reports.

The Guardian claim new owner Dr Tony Xia is losing patience with the manager with Villa winning just one of their opening nine Championship matches and being knocked out of the EFL Cup by Luton Town.

According to the article, Xia wants to see improvement in two upcoming away games or the Italian could be shown the door.

The Chinese billionaire spent over £50m on the club during the summer, but some fans are claiming Villa have already blown the opportunity to go straight back into the Premier League .

Steven Fletcher

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle has revealed he tried to sign Steven Fletcher over the transfer window.

The former Sunderland striker was released by the Black Cats after half a season on loan at Marseille last campaign before eventually being snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday.

But the Scot was a target for Coyle's Rovers. The Blackburn boss said: "I brought Steven Fletcher to the country for £2.75m and subsequently he went for £8m and then £14m. He's a wonderful player.

"I spoke to him in the summer to try and bring him to the club and he was keen to work with us again but when the representatives got involved financially we could go nowhere near it.

"If I tell you the amount of players I have brought in for the salary that would have been involved to get Fletcher, then you've got more than half a team."

Everton's James McCarthy and Chelsea's Nemanja Matic battle for the ball

Newcastle United face competition for the signature of Everton midfielder James McCarthy in January, according to reports.

The Toffees' Irish midfielder has been on the fringes of Ronald Koeman's squad this campaign and The Scotsman believes Rafa Benitez's Newcastle are keen on luring the 25-year-old to St James' Park.

A move for McCarthy was rumoured in the summer, but no deal was done before the transfer window slammed shut.

But it looks as though Newcastle will come back in for their man in January with Scottish giants Celtic also keen on McCarthy.

The Republic of Ireland international is likely to leave having been kept out of the Everton side by Gareth Barry and Idrissa Gueye so far this season, despite having four years left on his Goodison Park contract.

Reading manager Jaap Stam

Reading are reportedly eyeing midfielder Erico Esteves de Sousa after Jaap Stam offered the Portuguese a trial at the Madejski.

Get Reading have revealed the 21-year-old started for the Under 23s on Monday against Derby, but his inclusion could not help the Royals as they were beaten 2-1 by the Rams.

De Sousa was in Barnsley's youth ranks before being released by the Tykes in 2014.

After a year in the Slovenian league, the Portuguese attacking midfielder has now joined the Royals on a trial basis.

