Championship transfer rumours: Aston Villa sacked Roberto Di Matteo on Saturday

  • By

The latest rumours surrounding the second tier

Ex-Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo

Roberto Di Matteo was sacked by Aston Villa on Saturday immediately after the loss to Preston according to Sky Sports News.

The Italian parted ways officially with the club this morning after winning just one of his eleven league matches in at the helm.

But Sky Sports' Steve Lee revealed Di Matteo was actually sacked on Saturday and the details held up the announcement.

He said: "What is interesting is the club sacked Roberto Di Matteo on Saturday night.

"Keith Wyness the chief executive after the disastrous performance at Preston actually sacked him on Saturday night.

"Yesterday was spent sorting out compensation and all the other details of the separation."

Bordeaux's Maxime Poundje takes on Middlesbrough's Lukas Jutkiewicz

Newcastle United face a battle to sign Bordeaux's Maxime Poundje, according to reports in France.

The highly-rated left-back has made more than 70 appearances for Les Girondins having been at the club since 2003.

The 24-year-old is believed to have a number of Premier League suitors the Magpies will have to fend off to sign their man, with Sunderland, Crystal Palace, West Brom and Swansea all linked with a January move.

A deal for the former France Under 19s star is likely to cost around £5m.

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Elias Kachunga crosses the ball past Leeds United's Pontus Jansson.
Town's Elias Kachunga goes past Leeds United's Pontus Jansson

Leeds United are set to offer on loan defender Pontus Jansson a permanent deal in January, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The paper claims the Whites will offer a seven-figure fee to Torino for the 25-year-old who has impressed at Elland Road.

Swedish outlet Skanesport also claim Leeds have to sign the centre-back if he plays 20 matches for the club because of a clause in his contract.

Jansson has featured in seven matches so far this season and the Swedish paper claims Leeds will have to fork out around £3.6m should he play 13 more.

Jay Bothroyd of Queens Park Rangers celebrates

Former Cardiff City striker Jay Bothroyd has claimed Bluebirds boss Paul Trollope is not the right man to take the club forward.

Bothroyd spent three seasons at Cardiff becoming the club captain and scoring 41 goal in the process - as well as receiving one England cap.

And the striker agreed with a portion of Cardiff fans who chanted for Trollope's sacking after defeat to Burton Albion at the weekend.

He tweeted: "Sorry and I hate to say this about managers but I don't think Trollope is the man for the Cardiff job!

"I think for Cardiff should look for Bellamy first but maybe a Warnock or Giggs, even Coleman if Wales would let him do both?"

